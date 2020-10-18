Cork Pride offers LGBTI+ solidarity at critical juncture

Cork is in the spotlight as an ally. An ally to those trapped in hostile towns in Poland, those striving to overthrow the divisive policies of US president, Donald Trump, and those living in secrecy in Russia, Turkey, and Iran for fear of death.

Five years after the joyful scenes of the marriage equality referendum in Ireland, our friends, family, and networks face increased discrimination and intimidation.

While Ireland may have largely escaped the rise in right-wing politics, there is a trickle-down effect.

We see this on social media, during some on-street demonstrations and when Irish youth group BelongTo report that for six out of 10 LGBTI+ young people, 'coming out' is the biggest issue they face.

Being an ally

Against that backdrop, you can see the importance of Cork Pride.

We all need allies, no matter what our sexual orientation. With the Covid-19 pandemic, perhaps we all need them now more than ever.

While Dublin, Cork, and other cities might have vibrant communities and Pride celebrations, like this weekend, there are also towns that do not. We need to be aware of that and ensure that people are not cut off or left behind.

Action can be taken, such as the proposal in Clonakilty for a rainbow zebra crossing, the first in Ireland. But more important is the direct message, the text, or phonecall to say, 'Hello neighbour.'

Awareness in workplace

In Cork, one of the most interesting LGBTI+ sessions will focus on the workplace. Many studies show how much time each of us spend at work, whether physically or virtually: 40 hours a week, for 48 weeks a year during a working life of 37 years. That is 71,040 hours, or 2,960 days, which is the equivalent of working 24 hours a day every day for more than eight years.

Last year's Cork Pride Parade. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Online and in person, we spend more time with colleagues than with any loved-one.

This is why it is so important that the environment and socialising — and, yes, even the gossip — that goes on around work is welcoming, safe, and inclusive.

This weekend, many Cork businesses will fly the rainbow colours. That is to be welcomed.

However, truly inclusive workplaces have pride all the time.

Four years ago, an international study of 60 countries, entitled 'LGBT Allies: The Power of Friends', found that 57% of employees would be too scared to speak up if they heard homophobic banter at work.

This needs to be addressed.

Companies should not just meet the minimum legal requirements to prevent harassment or bullying, but introduce their own, with a fair, clear, and transparent complaints procedure.

Leaders of companies should deliver speeches on inclusion in front of employees, at conferences, or public events, such as summer schools. Such endorsements are much more powerful than a workplace self-declaring itself as 'gay friendly'.

Having a diversity officer at work ensures opportunities and space for LGBTI+ people and their allies to meet and show support for each other.

The Community Foundation for Ireland

We at The Community Foundation for Ireland are entering our 21st year as the leading philanthropic organisation in the country, providing over €60m in grants. This year alone, we will see total funding double, as a direct result of the impact of Covid-19, to well over €15m.

Charities, community, and voluntary groups that receive grants share a vision of equality for all in thriving communities.

Denise Charlton, CEO of The Community Foundation for Ireland. Picture: Naoise Culhane

From day one, the foundation has been supportive of the LGBTI+ community. Most recently in Cork, we partnered with TENI and the Cork Counselling Centre last year to fund the production of an information guide for counsellors and psychotherapists to provide appropriate supports for transgender people.

It was a success and the result is a resource to combat transphobia, stigma, and discrimination.

Donations to fund

We are stepping up our efforts with an LGBTI+ fund, whereby donors can become an ally.

The fact that Cork Pride is going ahead is testament that difficult times bring out the best in people.

These are the moments that keep hopes and spirits high; they also show the impact that the partnerships, alliances, and links which form through donations, gift-giving, and legacies can have on communities and on lives.

With those positive thoughts, can I wish everyone a happy Pride!