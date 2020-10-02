The Mick Clifford Podcast: Donie O'Sullivan - On Trump's Tail

Donie talks about how the adoring crowd paid homage to Mr Trump at what may well turn out to be his last major rally in the campaign and he relates what the president’s supporters at the event think of their hero.
Mick Clifford speaks to CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan on this week's podcast. 

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 09:43 AM
Michael Clifford

CNN Reporter Donie O’Sullivan attended the Minnesota rally on Wednesday where the Covid 19 virus first became apparent among Donald Trump’s staff. 

Just over twenty-four hours later the president tested positive for the virus.

He also reports on the election online where misinformation and false flags are playing a major role in the presidential campaign.

Donald Trump at greater risk of severe Covid-19 illness due to age and weight

podcasts donald trump michael clifford donie o'sullivan cnn

