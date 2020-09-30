Budget 2021: Extraordinary steps needed simply to stand still

With two weeks to go, Budget 2021 is finally taking shape.

In previous years, the overall parameters of the budget were made known months in advance.

But, in light of Covid-19 and the devastation it has caused, as well as the looming threat of a no-deal Brexit, finance minister Paschal Donohoe and public expenditure Minister Michael McGrath have kept their cards close to their chest.

“The macroeconomic projections are based on two key assumptions: firstly, from the beginning of next year, bilateral trade between the UK and the EU will be on World Trade Organisation terms; and secondly, a widespread vaccination for Covid-19 vaccine will not be available,” said Mr Donohoe.

A number of major areas can now be revealed, however.

We know that Mr McGrath has outlined a pot of €9bn for 2021 to deal with Covid expenditure, which will primarily relate to increased health and social welfare spending.

While few specific decisions have been fully taken, several ministerial sources from across the coalition have confirmed that it is highly unlikely that a return of the €350-a-week top rate of the pandemic unemployment payment will happen.

Expectations had been raised by comments by Taoiseach Micheál Martin that such a move back to a higher rate was on the cards, and weekend lobbying from the likes of Barry Cowen and Willie O’Dea seemed to suggest that a head of steam was building toward it.

However, the clear sense from across the coalition is that even with the potential for rolling lockdowns across the country in the coming months, the restoration of the PUP at the higher level is “not sustainable”, and a strong view from the Department of Finance has emerged to that effect.

As to Mr Martin’s comments, several ministers pointed to the totality of his comments which were more to do with delivering targeted supports for those most affected by the pandemic: wet pubs, and the arts and culture sectors.

Picture: Clare Keogh

While successive budgets in the recent past have sought to pander to the grey vote with repeated increases in the old-age pensions, such across-the-board welfare increases are said to be “off the table” this year.

As one senior minister put it to me, the Government is severely curtailed in what it can do this year and if the demands from line ministers do not fit into that narrow space set out by Messrs Donohoe and McGrath, they are being rebuffed.

While the Government will borrow big to keep the show on the road next year, perhaps up to €21bn, aside from the €9bn Covid fund and the Brexit readiness fund, ministers will have just €900m in unallocated funds to fight over.

Mr Donohoe said he intends to repeat the change in carbon tax made in last year's Budget and use the revenue from it to reinvest in ways that will make a difference to climate change and to mitigate the impact of carbon tax on vulnerable people. The carbon tax on fuel is to increase by €6, from €26 per tonne to €32 per tonne. The Revenue Commissioners have estimated that the carbon tax increases will raise €90m in 2020 and a similar amount in 2021.

Other so-called revenue-raising tax increases on alcohol and tobacco products are said to be “very likely” as to allow Mr McGrath some flexibility in his decisionmaking.

It has also been confirmed that spending on health will not return to pre-Covid levels, meaning all the €2bn+ in additional spending this year on extra ICU beds, nurses and doctors, and additional step-down capacity will now be included in the base. As a result, the health budget in 2021 is likely to top a staggering €20bn.

On the social welfare front, several sources have said that while the Christmas bonus, roughly €225m a year, is not yet allocated, it will be paid as normal.

Additional reliefs and further grants worth tens of millions for arts and hospitality are expected to be included in recognition of the impact of the closures and restrictions.

Sources have said there will also be additional funding for training places, college places, and apprenticeships in order to restart job activation in the economy.

While many of the so-called nitty-gritty decisions have yet to be finalised, the general shape of Budget 2021 is already emerging.

While there will be significant borrowing again next year in order to battle Covid, extraordinary steps will be taken simply to stand still.

Budget 2021 - revealed

No return of the €350 per week top rate of pandemic unemployment payment;

No across-the-board social welfare increases likely, including no €5 increase in the old age pension;

Just €900m in unallocated funds to divide among ministers;

Carbon taxes and ‘old reliables’ to increase spending pot;

Christmas bonus not budgeted for, but “will be paid”;

Reliefs and further grants for arts and hospitality sector;

Additional training and college places to be announced.