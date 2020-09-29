Michael Clifford: We deserve an explanation on why Cara Lodge is closing

The closure of a healthcare service isn’t always a matter of regret.

Some must go in the name of reform. Others for geographic reasons.

And then there are those that are no longer required, services for which there is no longer a demand.

The closure of Cara Lodge, the state’s only dedicated addiction treatment facility for teenagers, falls into the last category if the HSE is to be believed.

On September 9, staff based at the centre, located in Enniskeane, West Cork, were told it would close next month.

That will see the loss of twenty-five jobs and a service that has been vital in assisting some of the most vulnerable teenagers in the country.

Cara Lodge was run by the Matt Talbot Adolescent Service (MTAS), a charity set up in Cork city over twenty years ago.

MTAS treats over two hundred teenagers and young adults every year for addiction and related problems.

The service includes daycare and educational facilities in Cork city as well as Cara Lodge.

The proposed closure has greatly angered staff as it came out of the blue, details are scant, and the reasoning behind the closure are difficult to accept.

It will also shut off an escape hatch for teenagers from particularly troubled backgrounds who are on a road to possibly wasted lives, adult criminality, and even early deaths.

MTAS is largely funded by the HSE which decided on the closure of Cara Lodge.

In a joint statement from the HSE and MTAS, it is stated that "there has been a significant reduction in referrals from the HSE/Cork Kerry Community healthcare to MTAS residential services at both Aiseiri Aislinn and Cara Lodge in the last five years.

"Referrals from CKCH to both facilities decreased by over 50% between 2015 and 2019.

"Any reduction in the referrals of children to residential services is to be welcomed, as from a clinical point of view removing a young person from their home environment for treatment is the least preferable option and should always be seen as a last resort.”

This statement infers that the demand for residential services for teenagers and young people is falling.

If this were true, it would be a cause for celebration.

It would demand that somebody find out quick what brilliant policy is at work in society such that severe problems among troubled teens are being successfully tackled to the point that fewer require residential treatment.

It is difficult to accept that such improvements have been experienced at a time when substance use among teenagers is a growing problem.

Sources who work in the area suggest that if anything problems among teenagers and young people are growing.

The HSE-MTAS statement goes on to point out that partnership between the two organisations "including MTAS non-residential services, can be the cornerstone of responding to the particular challenges we face in the coming years for adolescents."

This suggests a move away from residential treatment is the best way forward.

Not so, according to those who work in the area.

Read More Michael Clifford: Solidarity has taken quite a knocking

Dr Sharon Lambert is a lecturer in applied psychology in UCC and a former employee of MTAS.

"It is not accurate to say that outpatient treatment is best practice and that inpatient treatment is not recommended for young people," she says.

"It is absolutely the right course of action for a cohort of the most vulnerable young people who use alcohol and drugs at a problematic level and according to the ECDDA (European Centre for Drug and Drug Addiction) the needs within this cohort are increasing."

So much for an alleged fall-off in demand or policy shift away from residential treatment.

If there has been a fall-off in referrals to MTAS there may well be another reason behind it.

A number of sources who work in the area suggest that various agencies, including elements of the HSE and probation service, have been reluctant to refer clients to MTAS in recent years of because of various controversies.

These include issues around employee relations which include two out-of-court settlements with former staff; and management issues that have prompted the submission of four protected disclosures from staff in recent years.

There was also the result from a Tusla inspection in February 2019 which initially ruled that no more teens should be admitted to Cara Lodge due to a number of management issues.

This ruling was modified after assurances were received from management.

These controversies led directly to a wide-ranging “review” of MTAS commissioned by the HSE last year.

The review was initially supposed to be furnished to stakeholders in October 2019. Yet it has never seen the light of day.

In a statement issued to the Irish Examiner this week, the HSE now says the report on the review had reached draft form but it will not be furnishing a full report to stakeholders.

The reason for putting the kibosh in what would have been an insight into operations at MTAS was that the HSE manager in charge "was not satisfied that the terms of reference of the review were fully adhered to and decided not to pursue the review any further."

This also requires a leap of the imagination to take at face value.

A review by a funding body into the operation it is funding is not a tribunal of inquiry.

The terms of reference do not require a resolution of the Oireachtas.

Nobody is lawyered up. If the funding body is unhappy with the result it can withdraw its funding or demand changes.

The HSE is suggesting that those who conducted the review found out more than they set out to establish.

What we are being told is that the solution to that conundrum is to bury the report.

The HSE statement also noted that the review "did not inform the decision to redirect funding from residential services to non-residential services." Some of the staff find this difficult to accept.

The people who work in a centre like Cara Lodge invest more than their shift time.

The work is emotionally and psychologically demanding.

For some of the residents who have passed through it, the centre may well have been a lifesaver, a route to some fulfilment, a diversion away from probably criminality, prison, waste and often early death.

If it really is deemed necessary to shut down the only such facility of its kind in the state, the very least that people deserve is a candid and reasoned explanation.