Mick Clifford Podcast: Neasa Hourigan - It’s not easy bein’ Green

Neasa Hourigan is the Green party’ spokesperson on finance
Friday, September 25, 2020 - 11:25 AM
Michael Clifford

Neasa Hourigan is the Green party’ spokesperson on finance who has had a baptism of fine in politics going from a full-time carer to a councillor and onto TD all in the space of seven months.

Following her election to the Dáil last February she was a part of the Greens negotiating team in coalition talks yet voted within the party not to go into government.

She is currently seeing out a suspension on Dáil speaking time for voting against the government on a bill to allow for evictions.

She spoke to this week’s podcast about her politics, her place in the Green party and what a just transition looks like.

 

