Mick Clifford Podcast: Can Trump win again?

The US election is little over six weeks away and the polls still favour Joe Biden but the race is tightening.

This time around Donald Trump is no longer the outside promising to “drain the swamp”.

He is instead outgoing president who is running on his record.

How exactly is Trump regarded in this country? One person who believes that many in the Irish media follow the lead of their counterparts in the US media is Seth Barrett Tillman, an American academic living in this country.

He is this week’s guest on the podcast.