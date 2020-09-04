'It's like we are invisible': Deliveroo drivers fear continuing to work but have little choice

It’s 11am and Felipe Santos Da Silva is getting ready for a 12-hour shift.

It will be the first he has worked since his friend and fellow delivery rider, Thiago Cortes, was killed in a hit and run earlier this week.

Felipe makes up one of the hundreds of delivery riders who criss-cross the capital city, helping to keep the people of Dublin fed.

He doesn’t want to work today. He says he is afraid, but with bills to pay and no other work available, he does not have a choice.

“When I go out there on the bicycle, I don’t know what will happen. Maybe I will get hit by a car. Maybe I will get punched off my bike. Maybe I will die. I am afraid, extremely afraid," he said.

Felipe, who is only 22, travelled from Brazil to Ireland six months ago to study English. Back in his home town of Brasilia, he studies law and hopes that learning English will help his future.

“I am here to study. My purpose is to be a better person. I have to work to do that, but my work might kill me.”

These riders, a product of the digital-delivery age and spurred on by the demand brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic are part of the gig economy, which is often deemed exploitative by nature. They are technically registered as self-employed, meaning they do not earn an hourly wage.

“I get paid get per delivery. A lot of the time, we don’t make minimum wage. We don’t have enough deliveries in an hour,” says Felipe, who clocks in an average of between €3 and €5 a delivery.

When at work in Dublin’s city streets, Felipe must play a cross between a game of chicken and chess, as he dodges both traffic and pedestrians in a bid to get his orders in at a timely fashion. Every move must be calculated.

A car or bus will change lanes across us without looking. They will nearly kill us, without thinking, without meaning to. It’s frightening. It’s like we are invisible.

The 22-year-old also says it is not only the threat of traffic they face but also anti-social behaviour, with many cyclists being attacked.

“We have people who will come and try and steal our bicycle. They will punch us in the face and try and take it. We have to face these groups of thugs who attack us," he says.

Felipe says he has looked for other work but, now more than ever, there is not much on offer. He is faced with a choice of continuing to take these risks or give up on all his life goals.

03/09/2020 Flowers & messages for Thiago Cortes a Deliveroo delivery driver who was killed following a hit-and-run on North Wall Quay, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“I will work this weekend. I don’t want to, but I have to because I need a little money to eat. I have looked for other jobs. I still am looking. But for now, this is my only option. If I don’t work my dreams will fail.”

Feilpe's fears are far from unwarranted. The death of Thiago, 28, has impacted both the Brazilian community as well as the delivery rider community. Hundreds marched through Dublin on Wednesday calling for justice for Thiago.

Thiago’s fiancée Teresa Dantas, who lead the protests, spoke on Ireland AM Friday morning where she renewed her appeal for those involved or anyone who has any information to come forward.

He didn't deserve what happened but if you did it or you know who did it just be brave and come forward, please.

She also expressed her thanks to the gardaí and to the Irish community who, she said, have been very supportive.

"A lot of people from all over Ireland have sent me a lot of messages and throughout the Brazilian community. I would just like to thank you a lot," she said.

A fundraiser, set up on GoFundMe, to help cover the cost of repatriating Thiago home to Brazil has raised almost €60,000 in 24 hours.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident, particularly anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Monday.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Theresa Dontas, fiancé of deliveroo driver Thiago Osorio Corte, prays at the site where he was mown down in a hit and run incident on Monday night. Photo: Damien Storan

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said the safety of their staff is a key priority.

“Riders are at the heart of everything Deliveroo does, and we prioritise rider safety," they said.

"All Deliveroo riders are automatically insured when out on the road, protecting them in the case of an accident. We have a dedicated rider team in place to assist our riders in the event of an accident and to provide support with any safety concerns.

"Riders are self-employed because this gives them the freedom to choose when and where to work. Riders tell us flexibility is what they value most in working with Deliveroo, and we provide riders with freedom and control to be their own boss. Deliveroo is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Thiago Cortes and is providing as much support as possible both to the police and his loved ones at this time.”