If my child has a cold, do they need to stay home from school? Your questions answered

Do you have still have questions about your child returning to school? We have some answers
If my child has a cold, do they need to stay home from school? Your questions answered

Schools and families are preparing for the new school year. File picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 15:16 PM
Jess Casey

Ahead of the return to school, let's take a look at some of the questions parents still might have. 

Q: If my child has a cold, do they need to stay home from school?

A: If your child has a runny nose or a sneeze, but no cough or temperature and has not been in close contact with someone who has Covid-19, or who may have Covid-19, the HSE says it is ok for them to go to school. 

However, if your child has a temperature higher than 38 degrees, or any of the symptoms of coronavirus, such a cough, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, or has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus or who was with someone who may have coronavirus, they must isolate for 48 hours.

Q: What do I do if my child has these symptoms?

A: Your child should isolate, only leaving your home to have a test or to see your GP. You should phone your GP, and restrict your own movements, as should everyone your child lives with. 

This should continue until you get a diagnosis from your GP or Covid-19 test result. This means not going to school, childcare, or work.

Q: Will my child be allowed to attend school if we went on holidays in August?

A: Anyone coming into Ireland at the moment from a location outside of the ‘green list’ countries is required to restrict their movements for 14 days. 

According to the Department of Education, a school can refuse access to a pupil or staff member if it has “reasonable grounds” for believing that this mandatory requirement has not been observed.

Q: What is the advice on uniforms? 

A: There are no recommendations in the public health advice on uniforms, according to the Department of Education. 

Normal washing and hygiene arrangements should apply to uniforms, however, the policy on school uniforms remains a matter for each school.

Q: What will happen if there is a confirmed case of the virus in my child’s school?

A: If your child is deemed to be a 'close contact' of a confirmed case linked to a school then you will be contacted directly by public health authorities. All schools will have a Covid-19 Response Plan in place. 

Each situation will be assessed to determine who is a close contact, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). 

More in this section

EUROPE Weather 181928 Chris Bryant: Europe risks blowing its best chance of taming Covid-19
FILE PHOTO EU Commissioner Phil Hogan also attended the 80 person dinner which led to the resignation of Minister Dara Calleary Daniel McConnell: What exactly is the Government's position on Big Phil?
US Trump Michael Bloomberg: Why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?
#covid-19coronaviruseducation

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices