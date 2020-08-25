If my child has a cold, do they need to stay home from school? Your questions answered

Ahead of the return to school, let's take a look at some of the questions parents still might have.

Q: If my child has a cold, do they need to stay home from school?

A: If your child has a runny nose or a sneeze, but no cough or temperature and has not been in close contact with someone who has Covid-19, or who may have Covid-19, the HSE says it is ok for them to go to school.

However, if your child has a temperature higher than 38 degrees, or any of the symptoms of coronavirus, such a cough, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, or has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus or who was with someone who may have coronavirus, they must isolate for 48 hours.

Q: What do I do if my child has these symptoms?

A: Your child should isolate, only leaving your home to have a test or to see your GP. You should phone your GP, and restrict your own movements, as should everyone your child lives with.

This should continue until you get a diagnosis from your GP or Covid-19 test result. This means not going to school, childcare, or work.

Q: Will my child be allowed to attend school if we went on holidays in August?

A: Anyone coming into Ireland at the moment from a location outside of the ‘green list’ countries is required to restrict their movements for 14 days.

According to the Department of Education, a school can refuse access to a pupil or staff member if it has “reasonable grounds” for believing that this mandatory requirement has not been observed.

Q: What is the advice on uniforms?

A: There are no recommendations in the public health advice on uniforms, according to the Department of Education.

Normal washing and hygiene arrangements should apply to uniforms, however, the policy on school uniforms remains a matter for each school.

Q: What will happen if there is a confirmed case of the virus in my child’s school?

A: If your child is deemed to be a 'close contact' of a confirmed case linked to a school then you will be contacted directly by public health authorities. All schools will have a Covid-19 Response Plan in place.

Each situation will be assessed to determine who is a close contact, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).