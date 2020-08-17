Katherine Zappone: Biden must move beyond criticism of Trump and set out his own agenda

Provincetown, Massachusetts, is a hamlet loved by writers, artists, and those who simply want to refresh the soul.

As well as recharging the human spirit, it has a unique place in US history. It was here in 1620 that the Mayflower made landfall.

The contribution of Massachusetts to US political history goes even deeper.

This is the home of the first town hall meetings in the mid-1600s.

A staple of public life, where citizens are invited to participate equally in democracy, it survives to this day, with modern-day versions on TV and online.

So, it has history and charm. However, even in these idyllic surroundings, there is no escape from the danger the United States is now facing.

As a blue town in a blue state, the unease here is palpable.

Since early August this has been my home.

Chosen first and foremost to recapture my passion for writing, but also to follow through on a personal commitment made four years ago as I gathered at an election-night watch party in Dublin and saw Donald Trump take power.

The commitment I made that night was that in 2020 I would do more than use my vote.

As a lifelong Democrat, I would pump time, effort, and energy into the campaign.

Now it’s time to honour that personal pledge.

The trickledown impact of Trump is evident from the moment you begin a journey across the Atlantic.

It was an emotional morning at Dublin Airport as I made my way through an empty terminal to US immigration.

Formalities done, even the stoicism of the immigration officer fell away into a smile as he greeted me with a genuine "welcome home".

However, moments later, I found myself filling out a US form on Covid-19, the first question being: "Have you visited China in the past two weeks?"

Easy to dismiss, but this question is a symptom of the narrative of division, inequality, and hate promoted by the Trump White House.

The fact that it is prioritised upfront feeds into the Pontius Pilate-like efforts by Trump to wash his hands of any blame for the Covid-19 emergency.

There is no escaping Donald Trump: Frowning, waving his arms, engorging himself with fake self-praise, promoting snake-oil potions to cure Covid, or using another of his traits, sowing division and fear to save his political scalp.Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Time and again he abuses the White House podium to express his ‘anger’ at the Chinese over the virus.

Anger which has no legitimate basis other than to shift blame.

Even Republicans, especially those seeking election or re-election to the Congress and the Senate on November 3, are tiring of these antics.

It is easy to spend hours ranting about Trump. He is all-pervasive.

Every time you switch on the TV, turn on the radio, go online, there he is.

Frowning, waving his arms, engorging himself with fake self-praise, promoting snake-oil potions to cure Covid, or using another of his traits, sowing division and fear to save his political scalp.

But therein lies the real danger: There is no escaping Trump.

Whether being roundly criticised on CNN or praised on Fox News, he is everywhere, denying all others the oxygen of publicity.

Of course, the pundits, the pollsters and many of the commentators tell us he is a spent force.

They say poll numbers show that victory is in the bag for Biden and Kamala Harris. But didn’t they tell us that last time for Hillary Clinton?

Kamala Harris has no fear, using her introduction to the media as Veep nominee to head off Trump at the pass by answering his expected criticism of her before it was even made.Picture: AP Photo/John Locher, File

Biden needs to break through the noise, to move beyond the criticism of Trump, to set out his own progressive agenda, to elaborate on his many positive policies —policies which dismantle the authoritarian regime and have a bigger vision for a fairer America.

The announcement of Kamala Harris has certainly moved the spotlight.

The California senator has no fear, using her introduction to the media as Veep nominee to head off Trump at the pass by answering his expected criticism of her before it was even made.

An hour later at his much-loved podium, Trump's daily rant looked jaded and tired. He was on the back foot and, for once, it showed.

For right or for wrong, US elections are all about money.

We have seen the Kamala impact there too. In the first 24 hours after her nomination the Biden/Harris campaign received $26m (€22m) from online grassroots fundraising.

A record for any campaign, it was also more than some monthly totals that Biden on his own managed to raise.

There is momentum, of that there is no doubt. Now we must capture it and convince America — that is priority one.

The second is to block ongoing tactics by Trump, US postal service, and state secretaries, to suppress voting rights.

Such actions have been targeted at those most likely to vote Democrat, in particular in the black community, among other people of colour and those in poverty.

The work to convince America continues with Monday's Democratic convention. It will be like none we have seen before.

A huge staged political event in Milwaukee sacrificed to an online gathering with speakers beaming in from across the country.

This is a platform from which Biden, Harris, and their big supporters the Obamas and Clintons must put forward a vision under the banner ‘Uniting America’.

Themes identified are very encouraging. 'We the People', 'Leadership Matters', 'A More Perfect Union', and 'America’s Promise' will form the basis of the key-note sessions.

It is encouraging for those of us in the Democratic Party who support a progressive agenda.

Speaking with fellow Democrats, I sense the optimism. Conversations with senior backroom people do, however, urge caution.

Not only is it their job to do this, but I agree they are right.

If we are to win, then recapturing the grassroots movement which was once the bedrock of our party is key.

I heard that when I arrived back first to my hometown, Seattle, where I chose to undergo the self-isolation measures necessary for health protection after travelling, and now here on the east coast.

I never envisioned that working on the campaign would be mostly either in front of a laptop or in a study.

Virtual town halls have us connecting and rallying fellow supporters.

The razzmatazz which characterises US politics has also readapted to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

But in some ways, it's an approach which encourages grassroots.

We are all part of the movement. We are uniting.

As supporters, we have been charged by the Biden-Harris team to restore the soul of America, to build back better.

I do not underestimate the challenge ahead but it is my hope that in the next few days, we as Democrats will convince all voters that it is Biden Time.

Katherine Zappone is a member of the US Democratic Party and was formerly Ireland's independent minister for children and youth affairs.