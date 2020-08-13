Michael Clifford Podcast: Real or bogus jobs with Martin McMahon 

The recent outbreak of Covid 19 in the meat processing industry has given rise to questions about employment conditions in that and other low paying sectors. Workers in many of these sectors are forced to declare themselves as self-employed and as a result do not enjoy any of the protections or benefits that accrue to employees in normal circumstances. This in turn has knock on effects for the exchequer and society.

Martin McMahon has long been an advocate for the elimination of what is called bogus self- employment and he is this week’s guest on the podcast.