Michael Clifford Podcast: Real or bogus jobs with Martin McMahon 

Michael Clifford Podcast: Real or bogus jobs with Martin McMahon 
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 08:45 AM
Michael Clifford

The recent outbreak of Covid 19 in the meat processing industry has given rise to questions about employment conditions in that and other low paying sectors. Workers in many of these sectors are forced to declare themselves as self-employed and as a result do not enjoy any of the protections or benefits that accrue to employees in normal circumstances. This in turn has knock on effects for the exchequer and society.

Martin McMahon has long been an advocate for the elimination of what is called bogus self- employment and he is this week’s guest on the podcast.

Read More

Ask Audrey: 'Pizza and pints on Princes' Street is about as glamorous as pitch and putt'


More in this section

ilcu3.jpg Gerry Thompson: Credit Unions must be free to help the recovery of towns and villages
US Election 225342 Kamala Harris: a tough target for Trump to attack
Beechmount Cresh 2 .jpg Jess Casey: While schools may not be 'hotbeds of infection', they won't be risk-free
#podcastpodcast cornermichael clifford

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices