The Mick Clifford Podcast: Making art in the time of Covid-19

Artists of all disciplines have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.
Mick Clifford speaks to Angela Dorgan on this week's podcast.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 08:03 AM
Michael Clifford

It was difficult enough for the vast majority of artists to make a living before the pandemic hit but now they are forced to exist in world where, for example, social distancing throws up huge problems in performing.

So what is to be done in order to ensure that art continues to be made in order to provide society with a vital form of oxygen?

Addressing these and other questions on this week’s podcast is Angela Dorgan, Chair of the national campaign for the arts and CEO of First Music Contact.  

