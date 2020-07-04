Mick Clifford Podcast: As Dr Tony Holohan steps aside, revisit our profile of Ireland's chief medical officer

As Dr Tony Holohan

Read More:

One figure who has emerged in the current pandemic to provide reassurance about the direction of the country is Tony Holohan.

The chief medical officer at the Department of Health has been a nightly figure on TV screens as he gives his daily press briefing about infections and, sadly, deaths.

But who is this high profile doctor and civil servant and how did he arrive at his current station? This episode of the podcast attempts to answer these questions with the help of our guest, Catherine Shanahan.

Catherine also gives her opinion on whether or not the recent subsuming of private healthcare into the public system can be sustained in the long run.