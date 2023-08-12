Mick Clifford: Leo tackles poverty with a €10 plaster

The auction has begun, a kite sent swirling on the political breeze. This week we were informed that the budget in October may well include a hike of €10 in child benefit. For anybody with children, it will be a nice extra few euro each month. Around 650,000 families, including 1.2m children, will benefit from any such hike. The cost of applying it is estimated to be about €150m.

These giveaways tend to inform any budget when the exchequer is in rude health, but, according to the report flagging it in the Irish Independent, the proposed hike is part of a crusade of sorts by the Taoiseach to address child poverty. Really? The latest CSO Survey of Income and Living Conditions records that in 2022 there were 89,288 children living in consistent poverty, representing 7.5% of the total number of children in the country.

Yet in order to tackle the poverty and accompanying life choices and consequences for these children, it is deemed necessary to throw a few euro at everybody rather than make a real impact on the deprivation. No doubt the extra tenner per child will be welcomed among those battling poverty but equally certain is that it won’t make much, if any, difference to the longer-term prospects for the children in question.

Leo Varadkar’s reported commitment to ending child poverty is laudable. He is as likely to have a personal interest in making a difference as any politician in power who decides to tackle a particular issue. However, it’s also the case that he is unlikely to apply the kind of political muscle or allocation of resources that could really make an impact. That would involve a disproportionate amount of political elbow grease and political capital and resources being applied to an issue that is highly unlikely to show any great returns at the ballot box.

Last month in this newspaper, Education Correspondent Jess Casey reported on how principals of primary schools in the most disadvantaged areas of the state are warning of the “dilution” of the DEIS scheme, designed to allocate resources to schools deemed to suffer economic disadvantage. Jess reported that the Delivering Equality of Opportunity In Schools scheme now supports around one in four of all students, having been expanded significantly since it was introduced in 2005.

“However,” she wrote, “school principals in the most disadvantaged areas have warned that the current policy is flawed, due to the broadened nature of the DEIS criteria, with no recognition that extra supports are needed in the hardest-hit school communities. Many of their students are affected by trauma, which in turn impacts the school day and their ability to learn and engage in class. These students also struggle to access the public health system, often forced to wait years for initial assessments with therapists.”

This goes to the heart of the matter. Tackling child poverty is a task requiring not just the allocation but the specific targeting of resources to a relatively small cohort of children against whom the dice are already loaded. The issues that these children face are multi-layered and their futures destined, at best, to be a struggle to escape the fate of hopelessness lined up for many if not most of them.

So far, to the greatest extent, addressing this blight has evolved in a manner that always has one eye on political advantage. Resources are spread thinly and in a way that allows the local politician to garner political capital. So it is that child benefit is universal and one of the favourites for a hike when times are good. So it is that the resources accompanying DEIS status can be spread around to as many schools as possible. The outcome is inevitable that those most in need of assistance and attention are not afforded that to which they should be entitled as a right in a functioning republic.

Path to potential

One insight into the vertical challenges faced by children from those kind of backgrounds was compellingly presented by academic Dr Katriona O’Sullivan in her recently published memoir, Poor. O’Sullivan grew up in an Irish family in the English midlands. Both her parents had addiction issues and at one point the authorities took her and her siblings into care. If a loving, caring environment provides the child with a safe harbour from which to confidently go out into the world, then O’Sullivan spent her growing years battling storms on the high seas, barely clinging to the wreckage of a home her parents were unable to give her.

Notably, her story features a few individuals along the way, mainly teachers, who spotted her potential and pushed her along the road to achievement. These people stand out for their kindness but why should it be that way? Is every child not entitled to a right to be given at least an even chance of reaching their potential?

O’Sullivan writes about the forces lined up against the children who face the kind of challenges she experienced.

“Poor for me was also feeling like I had no worth. It was poverty of mind, poverty of stimulation, poverty of safety, and poverty of relationships. Being poor controls how you see yourself, how you trust and speak, how you see the world, and how you dream.”

Perhaps, it might be an idea for the cabinet, when discussing Mr Varadkar’s child poverty project, to have those words displayed before them. Perhaps it might prompt thoughts on stunted lives, foregone potential and, even from a national economic perspective, a waste of precious human resources.

As O’Sullivan points out, it is no coincidence that people from her community are the street sweepers, cleaners, and service workers while the middle classes produced doctors and lawyers. “That is not because of a difference in intelligence,” she writes. “It’s because of opportunity, money and support … and the truth is we are losing some brilliant minds in the trenches of poverty.”

In Jess Casey’s piece in the Irish Examiner, one school principal estimates that there are 40 to 100 schools around the country that are carrying students suffering serious, often intergeneration, trauma, and living in poverty. Would resources to the value of €150m, the estimated cost of the proposed hike in child benefit, make a difference to young lives in those schools? Would it not be a good start, symbolically at the very least, to show that some issues demand more than the usual political considerations? Surely, if nothing else, it would be a reassuring signpost toward a better society.

Poor by Katriona O’Sullivan is published by Penguin.