Clodagh Finn: The ‘Irish matchgirl’ who helped to change history

The name Mary Driscoll might not ring a bell but this woman, considered the “lowest of the low” in her society, was just 14 years old when she became one of the leaders of a strike among match-factory employees that helped improve working conditions for everyone.
HISTORY HUB
It is clear that Mary Driscoll had a very strong sense of herself too. Born to Irish parents (Patrick Driscoll from Kerry and Elizabeth, née Cunningham from Skibbereen) on 14 January 1874, she was imbued with self-respect from the start. She made a point of standing up straight and insisted her children and grandchildren did the same.
Today, as it happens, is her wedding anniversary. She married dock worker Thomas Foster on this day in 1894. Who knows what goes on inside a marriage, but relatives spoke of her husband’s heavy drinking and his propensity towards violence.