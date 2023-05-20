Elaine Loughlin: Harris lays down a marker as he hones in on the top job 

When the Taoiseach is away, a future leader will play.

This week Simon Harris finally got the opportunity to fill in the Leaders’ Question slot for Leo Varadkar, who was attending an EU meeting in Iceland, and played a blinder.

Through his temporary role in the Department of Justice Harris has also been manoeuvring to position himself for when a further career opportunity might arise within the party.

As well as showing he has what it takes to confidently see off the opposition in Dáil debates, he managed to leave the Taoiseach on the back foot this week.

Having arrived back in the country, Varadkar told reporters on Thursday that he would be reaching out to the family of the teenager who had been viscously attacked in Navan, Co Meath.

Harris, of course, had already got there and had spoken to them the day before to convey his horror at the very brutal attack the young man suffered.

Varadkar also had to wait to get an update on recent anti-immigrant incidents from Harris who met with Garda Commission Drew Harris on Thursday evening to discuss the policing approach being taken.

While his appointment to Higher Education was seen as somewhat of a demotion, filling in for Helen McEntee — who along with Heather Humphreys is now seen as his biggest threat in any leadership race — has put Harris back at the centre of Government.

Far from being a passive stand-in, he has viewed the secondment as a way to put his own stamp on an area that Fine Gael, the party of law and order, has traditionally prided itself on.

“He has been very hands-on,” said one Justice source, adding that “it probably has been his primary job, it has been his full-time job.”

Of course, Harris will argue that Higher Education is also of great importance and has been tinkering away with changes to apprenticeships and third-level places.

But in Justice he has led the way when it comes to amending laws to increase sentences for assaults to members of An Garda Síochána and other emergency service workers from seven to 12 years.

Harris has also stood firm on the contentious issue of facial recognition technology for the gardaí, which he wants to introduce without delay through an amendment, despite fierce opposition from the Green Party.

Discussions are still ongoing to come up with a solution that will satisfy Eamon Ryan’s party, but Harris will be pushing for a resolution before he vacates the Justice portfolio.

With just two more Cabinet meetings left until he hands back the reigns to McEntee who is currently on maternity leave, it is likely that Harris will be aiming to bring forward a number of significant memos as his final act in his substitute role.

The return of McEntee will shift the dynamic in Cabinet once again, but could provide Harris with scope to focus on the grassroots, tour the country and slowly build up a party base for when the time is right.

Back in the Dáil, Marc MacSharry, never one to let an opportunity pass, this week used his speaking time to not-so-accidentally say what many others in the Chamber must have been thinking after listening to the minister deftly bat off other members of the opposition.

“Taoiseach — sorry, future Taoiseach,” the Sligo TD began in raising upgrades to the N17.

The political ambitions of the double-jobbing minister have been far from secret for some time but his performance in the Dáil and other interventions this week comes at an interesting juncture for Fine Gael.

Party popularity

The party slumped to as low as 15% in one recent poll but has been bobbing around the 20% mark for some time now.

Having been in Government for more than a decade, the Fine Gael party is stagnant, many felt they have been there and done that with a number already announcing that they want out at the next election.

Varadkar has tried to casually dispel any concerns that he has let his once most loyal supporters and middle managers slip away.

Speaking to political correspondent Paul Hosford in an interview in today’s Irish Examiner, he almost dismissed the exodus of five serving TDs (and counting) as the party simply being a victim of its own success.

“What is a bit different about Fine Gael in comparison to other parties is we do have a lot of people who have 25 years service or more, most TDs only get elected once or twice to the Dáil. Fine Gael, in part, because we have been electorally successful, particularly in the 2011 election — we have a very high number of TDs who have 25 years service or more.

“They’ve been in government, they’ve been in opposition, they have made huge contributions to their party, their community and their constituency and some of them either want to retire or move onto other things and that’s entirely understandable,” Varadkar said.

But the departure of the likes of Brendan Griffin, John Paul Phelan, Joe McHugh, and Michael Creed as well as former minister Eoghan Murphy who got out early in this government, speaks to a jadedness that has seeped into a party that is frankly a bit flat.

And so, the performance from Harris this week added a bit of spark to proceedings and made many of his weary party colleagues sit up and perhaps do a bit of forward-thinking.

“He is very impressive and has been for some time,” one former Fine Gael minister said.

Even some in Fianna Fáil admit that Harris is one to watch, with one current minister stating: “You couldn’t criticise him. I think he has engaged well. In fairness, he has been collegiate, and he is doing a good job in Justice.”

Impressive performance

While the usual tome of briefing notes sat open on the desk in front of him in the Chamber, the minister didn’t need to rely on this for support and instead confidently addressed questions from Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns and Catherine Connolly.

When Independent TD Michael Collins asked him if he would “be honest” and “admit that the HSE is a complete failure, leaving exhausted HSE staff and patients in pain?” he quickly responded, putting the politician in his place for his characterization of thousands of healthcare staff working in our hospitals.

“The Deputy can have a go at and slur the Government, if he wants, but when he talks about the HSE, he is talking about hundreds of thousands of people working every day. The HSE is nurses, doctors, healthcare assistants, and people who get up and work bloody hard to try to run our health service. Thus, I do not agree with cheap-shot political lines at all,” Harris bluntly told Collins.

But it was in tackling questions from Sinn Féin’s Sorca Clarke, who it must be said also impressed this week, where he particularly excelled.

Responding after she highlighted the struggles people are currently under due to rising costs, Harris said the Government would not be following the demands of Sinn Féin or the example of Liz Truss in introducing price caps.

“I do not know whether she stole Mary Lou’s homework or Mary Lou stole hers, but we ended up in a scenario in which it went ahead and did what Sinn Féin advised and brought in price caps,” he said.

His replies managed to inflict a blow without the nasty personalised comments that the interactions between McDonald and Varadkar are often tinged with. A move against Varadkar is unlikely in the near term, but this week Harris asserted himself once again as someone who is waiting and ready to take over when the time comes.