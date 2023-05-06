Clodagh Finn: It’s important to recall Ireland’s female executioner

HISTORY HUB
On the day she was due to be put to death, no hangman could be found. Elizabeth Sugrue saved herself from the gallows by agreeing to step in and perform the gory task on her fellow condemned. And in the words of William Wilde, eye surgeon, writer, and father of the famous Oscar, “under the name of Lady Betty, [she] officiated, unmasked and undisguised, as hangwoman for a great number of years”.