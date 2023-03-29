Sarah Harte: Amending a clause in Constitution will do little for equality of women

We can agree we have progressed a long way since the Kerry Babies case, when Joanne Hayes was constructed as a woman of loose morals for becoming a mother out of ‘wedlock’.
The language in the current article propagates outdated gender stereotypes. The duties within the home bit particularly sticks in the craw. It is proposed that we remove the references to a woman’s place in the home and replace them with non-discriminatory and gender-neutral language which will also take account of one-parent and more diverse families and reflect modern Ireland.
One that is on steroids in Ireland where mothers and caregivers are concerned because of our double thinking around motherhood which we historically elevated to a sacrament although with no practical follow-through. Unless, as Joanne Hayes discovered, you were an unmarried mother in which case there was plenty of follow-through by the State.