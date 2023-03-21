Fergus Finlay: Good Friday Agreement must not be seen as the success of two men

I’m writing this now because there’s still a couple of weeks to go, and there’s time to get it right. If you don’t, you’ll be doing a serious injustice to a challenging process and a lot of people whose contribution to peace was immense.
But here’s the other thing you need to remember in your planning. Good Friday wouldn’t — couldn’t — have happened without an independent body chaired by George Mitchell. That body was designed to put flesh on the (already meaty) Joint Framework Documents. They in turn were the process that built on the IRA and Loyalist ceasefires and helped to rebuild the IRA ceasefire when it collapsed. And the ceasefires would never have happened without the Downing Street Declaration.
John Major and Albert Reynolds took huge personal risks to get the Downing Street Declaration over the line. Major had no majority in the House of Commons, and Reynolds was taking on a task Charlie Haughey had been afraid of.
They’re some of the things that happened in the 1,500 days. But even that is not the whole story. Seamus Mallon, David Trimble, Ian Paisley in his strange way, Bill Clinton, and many, many others — all made an amazing contribution, and also took huge risks. And above all of them stood the man without whom peace might never have happened at all. John Hume.