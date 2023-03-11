Daniel McConnell: A ringside seat at history in the making 

“GO fuck yourself, Danny,” was the unfiltered comment by the TD who I had turned over the previous weekend, as he passed me on the plinth at the front of Leinster House.

In my 17 years in Leinster House, which comes to an end next Tuesday as I depart the Irish Examiner, such comments from politicians with whom you clashed were not unprecedented.

In a moment of which I am not particularly proud, I took the opportunity of that TD later losing his seat to restate that comment to him a while later.

Putting the boot into a TD or senator can be awkward as the chances are, given how small Leinster House is, that you will pass them in the corridor a few days later.

Thankfully, I never descended to having a full shouting match with a politician in the Dáil, as some of my colleagues have, but cordialities were more than tested, frequently.

More common were the angry or forceful conversations with a Government press officer or ministerial adviser who had taken umbrage at a piece in which their minister was made to look silly. There would also be the phone call to complain when a leak or a briefing had gone wrong.

Senator David Norris went on to successfully sue several media organisations. Picture: Maxwells

There was the time when an angry Senator David Norris, who went on to successfully sue several media organisations over their coverage of the 2011 presidential campaign, monstered a younger colleague on the corridor for what they had written, leaving all who witnessed it stunned.

There was the call I got before 9am on a Sunday from an irate secretary general, complaining of our story referring to a civil service cabal seeking to nobble the then proposed banking inquiry in 2013.

Amid demands for apologies, retractions, and clarifications, such conversations could frequently be quite tetchy, with neither side wishing to concede an inch.

By and large, differences would be overcome and for the price of a pint or perhaps even an expensive lunch, the status quo would be restored and battle on an even keel would recommence.

In the main, even those politicians who got the rough end of the pen would sooner or later find it in their being to come back and see fit to not only talk to you again but help you out.

Relations between me and the five taoisigh have rarely been easy — this is as it should be.

My first general election was in 2007 and it was a baptism of fire, with then taoiseach Bertie Ahern under intense pressure.

I was to have a minor starring role at the infamous press conference when veteran journalist Vincent Browne roasted Ahern about his personal finances.

I was the next to question Ahern and asked him if he wanted to change his story about describing donor stockbroker Padraic O’Connor as a friend of his after O’Connor claimed the donation was to the party.

“No I won’t,” came the curt and sharp reply from a clearly vexed Ahern.

Bertie Ahern gave a curt reply to questions before the 2007 general election. Picture: PA Wire

Ahern’s successor Brian Cowen, who was to endure a torrid time in office, was reportedly no fan of mine, and this was communicated to me many times during that period.

At one of his Christmas briefings for political correspondents, in light of how dismally the country was doing, I asked Cowen if he had any regrets.

“Buying your paper every Sunday,” came the reply. But in more recent times, Cowen has been nothing but courteous to me and sat for interview for the book the Mail’s political editor John Lee and I wrote in 2016 on his period in office. I will forever be grateful to him for that.

If I wondered whether Cowen was a fan or not, when it came to Enda Kenny, there was little doubt. Actually there was none.

Kenny and his key advisers made it clear I was not “his guy” and to be honest that suited me down to the ground. I went for him.

One interaction with Kenny in Canada in 2017 caused something of a stir when he responded sharply to a question I asked about when he was to step down. He retorted sharply:

I can’t believe you travelled this distance to ask a question like that.

“I’m actually asking on behalf of all the Irish media, Taoiseach. All the Irish media have asked me to ask this question. Let’s be clear on that. Just be clear on that,” I responded in kind.

Like me, Leo Varadkar started in Leinster House in 2007 and his rise to the Taoiseach’s office has been one of the arcs of my own career.

His willingness to speak out against sacred cows, including his own former party leader Garret FitzGerald, set him apart in that first term and it was little surprise to see him backing the bid to oust Kenny in 2010.

Many of the frustrations I would have held about Kenny were

articulated by Varadkar and co during that botched heave.

Throughout his career, Varadkar has made no bones of his suspicions of newspapers and has a preference for radio or TV interviews. He sat down with Miriam O’Callaghan to tell the country that he was a gay man.

The newspapers the next morning all concluded that Varadkar was on course to be the country’s first openly gay Taoiseach. I described his announcement that morning as a “watershed”.

Varadkar as Taoiseach in his first term was spin-obsessed and was open to the criticism that he was more about style than substance.

It has been made known to me that he has felt our coverage in the Irish Examiner has been overly critical of him.

Indeed, Fine Gael handlers in advance of the 2016 General Election requested a meeting to discuss “what was the Examiner’s problem with Fine Gael”.

A far more assured, low-key Varadkar is in evidence this time in office and his major challenge come the next election is to avoid a 2002- style wipe-out of his party.

For much of Micheál Martin’s time as Fianna Fáil leader, I have written quite critically of him and his style of leadership. Especially in his early days, he appeared vulnerable and open to internal sniping and calls for him to be moved on.

Daniel McConnell interviews then taoiseach Micheál Martin in his office at Government Buildings. Picture: Moya Nolan

He has proved himself to be remarkably dogged and has seen off, for now, all internal competition.

As taoiseach, despite an over-abundance of caution when it came to covid-19, he proved himself to be a popular and credible leader of the country and our dealings have been courteous, if robust.

Our reporting of the ‘Golfgate’ event in Galway in August 2020 by colleagues Paul Hosford and Aoife Moore brought a whole new level of drama and angst and put a renewed spotlight on the team here.

Aoife has since moved on and has been replaced by the brilliant Ciara Phelan, who more than deserved her Young Journalist of the Year award in late 2022.

Irish Examiner political editor Daniel McConnell and political correspondent Paul Hosford in Athlone. Picture: Dan Linehan

There were days to be proud for us in the Irish Examiner, such as Conall Ó Fatharta and Elaine Loughlin’s superb work on the mother and baby homes, crystallised in that award-winning front cover which included the names of those who went through the Bessborough home in Cork.

I was asked this week, what story I am most proud of during all my time here. Without question, I would say my work in the Irish Examiner on the uncovering of the ‘Grace’ foster abuse scandal in the South East.

This is a story that emerged just as I joined the paper in 2015 and only yesterday was I writing about the latest delay to the commission of investigation into it.

The details of this case are horrific and with the likes of TDs John Deasy and John McGuinness and other reporters such as Colm Ó Mongáin and Fiachra Ó Cionnaith of RTÉ, I have sought to ensure those so badly let down by the State are not shafted again.

As I depart, I thank you, the reader, for all the feedback, the letters, tweets, and messages, good and bad, and as a buyer of this newspaper or online subscription, for allowing me this ringside seat at so much history in the making. It has been my honour.