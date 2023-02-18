Mick Clifford: Nicola Sturgeon joins the Jacinda, Denis, and Jack club

NICOLA STURGEON did a Jack McCaffrey on it during the week. Ms Sturgeon has never played wingback for the Dubs, and she doesn’t have any All-Ireland medals in her back pocket as McCaffrey does. (For some reason, All-Ireland medals are always apparently kept in a back pocket, according to GAA folklore).

But she did walk away at the top of her game, just as McCaffrey did in 2019, leaving it all behind. Jack is back now, so let’s see whether Nicola might one day reconsider her role in frontline politics.

Shock greeted Ms Sturgeon’s announcement on Wednesday that she was stepping down as first minister of Scotland. She is a highly regarded politician, who had shown flair in the business of politics and substance in governing.

Of late she had come under some pressure domestically over a couple of issues, but nothing that was beyond her capacity to deal with and move on.

Many were sceptical of the reasons she gave for her decision.

“Since the very first moment in the job, I have believed that part of serving well would be to know, almost instinctively, when the time is right to make way for someone else,” she said.

“And when that time came, to have the courage to do so, even if many across the country, and in my party, might feel it too soon.

In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it is right for me, for my party, and for the country.

For some, her departure was symptomatic of the difficulties women face in politics. There is no doubt that women do have particular challenges in how political life is structured, but maybe this woman was just telling it like it.

She had been in the job for eight years. How long was she expected to serve in a role that requires 24/7 application, a painted-on smile, and a wired brain?

She is 52 years of age, still relatively young, and with plenty of time to do something else should she choose. Even if she stays in politics a role further back from the frontline would give her the benefit of a wider view of life.

Maybe Ms Sturgeon has, as she said, simply done the best she can for as long as she can and realises this is time to go and do something else.

Jack McCaffrey obviously felt the same when he quit the Dubs in 2019.

Paul Mannion, another serial winner with Dublin, did likewise. In 2022, the year after Tyrone won an unlikely senior football All-Ireland, six of the squad walked away. Up until recent times, this kind of attitude would have been seen as a character flaw.

In days gone by, if you made it to the top you stayed there as long as possible because that was the way things were always done. Now whether it be high-pressure amateur sport, or high-pressure frontline politics, a different attitude is at work.

So it went also with Jacinda Ardern last month when she quit as prime minister of New Zealand. She outlined her reasons in simple terms.

“I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility — the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” she said. “I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”

Jacinda Ardern announcing her resignation at the War Memorial Centre in January. Picture: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

She had served as prime minister for over five years, during which time she also gave birth. How long did the public expect her to serve?

Is there a belief out there that these politicians should keep going at that level until the public decides at the ballot box that it is time to go?

The likes of Ardern and Sturgeon are showing that the best way forward in such high-pressure roles is to take up the role full of beans, bust a gut to the extent required by the job and then get out when you feel you can’t continue at the same pace.

It demonstrates not just self-awareness, but also acknowledgement that the job requires the kind of energy that can only be given for a certain period. This is not rocket science, yet for some reason when people like this walk away, there is shock as if they are either being coy about the real reason or are breaking some unwritten rule.

Back home, Denis Naughten announced this week that he was getting out after 25 years in politics. A few weeks ago, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, a snip of a lad at 40, said he was checking out.

“I have two young sons at home and have missed an awful lot of their childhood already and want to be around for the remainder of it,” Griffin told Radio Kerry.

Such a sentiment from a young male politician in the old days would have been greeted with cackles and guffaws.

Spending more time with the family? Yeah, right, you’re worried the seat is in danger.

The reality is that life has changed, priorities for men and women today differ, and, as with much else, politics is merely following in the slipstream.

In such a vein, it might well be asked whether in the prevailing environment, fixed terms of service for national politics should be considered.

If a TD knows that he or she has just two or three terms to do all that they wish to do, are they likely to be more focused?

Would such a system encourage candidates to think about what exactly they want to achieve within a set timeframe and set them off down that road?

Would TDs feel freer in a final term to concentrate wholly on their legislative duties to the detriment of the social work that passes for constituency duties?

There is an even greater case to be made for fixed terms at cabinet and particularly in the taoiseach’s office.

It is difficult to believe that the demands of the office can be met as efficiently, at a relentless pace, after a decade in the office to the extent that was the case in the first few years.

There is a counter-argument to be made for experienced hands. But one person’s experience can be another’s staleness. Politics has gone through enormous changes in the last decade or so.

Social media, a volatile electorate, and growing public cynicism in some quarters have made the job a lot more difficult and stressful.

Yet it is vital that talented and committed individuals continue to have the opportunity to serve. Fresh thinking that introduces the concept of a short-term, high-octane, option rather than a job for life — at the pleasure of the electorate — is worthy of serious consideration.