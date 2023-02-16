Michael Moynihan: It’s all very well for New York, but etiquette is quite different in Cork

Because I believe in taking on challenges so that readers don’t have to, I explored The Cut’s new etiquette rules over the last few days in the spirit of Dr Livingstone stumbling through east Africa. (Hot and sweaty, often lost, an approximate goal in mind somewhere or other.)

The Cut is part of New York Magazine’s family of outlets and platforms, and the rules of modern behaviour it published recently got quite a reaction. Some of that reaction came from other media outlets, some of it certainly derived from our fundamental interest in etiquette — who isn’t curious about the best way to behave? — and some of it was also driven by the fact that its rules were heavily slanted towards life in that city, or towards a certain slice of life in a certain part of that city.

For instance, the very first rule is this: “No. 1: You don’t have to read everyone’s book.”

There may be parts of Manhattan where everyone has written a book, though whether those exist outside Woody Allen movies is doubtful.

But there is a lesson in this rule which is as applicable in Cork as it is anywhere else. That was my motivation in examining them, after all: it’s all very well knowing what to call Robert De Niro if he drops into your social gathering (Robert, apparently, and never Bobby), but are any of these guidelines applicable on the South Mall or the North Gate Bridge?

Well, not having to pretend you’ve read everyone’s book is a good rule if you amend it slightly. As in, you don’t have to pretend to be au fait with every aspect of your friends’ lives if you have an all-purpose phrase which can be used in any circumstance.

The late Clement Freud was the unacknowledged master here. While an MP he was often accosted by constituents thanking him for a recent letter to them, but he rarely remembered if those letters — which he might have signed weeks earlier — were sympathising or celebrating with the recipient. How to respond appropriately?

He eventually had a brainstorm and from then on, when thanked for his letters, he nodded gravely and intoned: ‘It was the very least I could do.’

Lessons on Leeside

Not all of The Cut’s recommendations on behaviour will serve you well on Leeside. Try this: “No. 2: You may callously cancel almost any plans up until 2pm. At 2pm, there’s still ample time for your friend — if they so choose — to text around and find another dinner companion.”

Cancellation can be accomplished far more easily in Cork: simply text 50 to the recipient and they understand instantly. (If you need this explained to you then welcome to Cork, I hope your fleeting stay is very enjoyable.)

Some of the recommendations are right on the money, however. “No. 11: When another human is present, don’t talk to your animal in the private voice you use when alone together.”

From experience, this should be enforced stringently in all public spaces in Cork, but particularly in the parks, the green areas, and the stretch of the Marina where I have heard one gentleman talk fluent Smurfish to a large brown dog that looks part wildebeest. It’s not a pretty sight.

Another entry in the ‘applicable in and around Patrick Street’ column?

“No. 41: Never show that you’re impressed by anyone.”

This can be proven by testimony. The legend goes that a genuine Hollywood star was being shown around Cork around twenty years back while preparing for a role in Ireland but was getting restive. Why? Because no one recognised him.

His host read the tea leaves and slipped two lads nearby a tenner each to make a fuss about our hero.

They came through in spades.

‘Look who it is!’ ‘Sign that for my wife, she’s a huge fan’ ‘What do you make of Cork’ ‘I loved that last film, what was it called again,’ etc etc.

The star was mollified, autographed everything put before him, and went on his way reassured by his fans’ devotion.

He didn’t see the two lads behind him toss the autographs in a bin on their way to spend their bribes, but his host did. And would point out the very bin concerned if challenged.

Ghosting

Another tip with a specific Cork application appears soon afterwards: “No. 16: If you ghost someone, stay gone forever.”

This is all very well in a city like New York, with its millions of inhabitants, and its vast neighbourhoods which remain alien even to its natives.

It’s far more difficult in a place like Cork, with its finite number of options for entertainment within the city limits. Hence the likelihood you will meet people you don’t want to meet. Over and over.

This reminds me of a strongly argued case made by a friend of this column about Cork couples who break up: “They should get custody of different pubs and cafes so they don’t run into each other. One should take the northside, one the southside. Or one gets Washington Street and the other gets Oliver Plunkett Street for socialising. If they don’t it’s just too awkward for everybody.”

Valid.

There are other recommendations which have long since been outflanked by the sophistication of the native Leesider.

“No. 13: It’s never too late to send a condolence note. Your friend who is bereaved or suffering lives in time differently than you do ...”

The note goes on for some time, understandably enough for such a delicate subject. However, the timing of one’s condolences has never been a contentious matter in Cork because of the long-standing tradition of looking at ‘the deaths’ in the paper. If you never heard someone ask ‘if we’re going out tonight’ as the back pages were snapped open then I doubt you were reared in Cork.

Name and shame

Some of the recommendations, though, are like despatches from another planet or an ancient civilisation. Take this, which is about as far from the Irish experience as you could imagine.

“No: 23. If you’ve met someone and they clearly don’t remember your name, say, “Hi, we’ve met, I’m X.” It’s the perfect middle ground: assertive . . . but generous.”

If this were a guide outlining what to do with your tentacles in the mating season it could hardly be less natural to an Irish person. We all know that if you don’t make the first-name connection within 30 seconds of introduction you can never reach back in time to repair the damage. That’s just a given.

One last tip — “No: 101: Don’t comment on other people’s food. You don’t know their trauma!”

Good advice. Exhibit A would be the late-night exchange at the bottom of Shandon Street one evening about my pal’s chips (ie ‘Hey kid, give me a few of those’).

We all knew about trauma about 30 seconds later. I never pass The Friary without considering the lessons in etiquette learned that evening. And rubbing my nose reflexively.