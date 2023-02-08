Sarah Harte: Culture wars divide us into rival tribes and ignore our shared humanity 

Recently in this paper, Emer O’Neill, who called out Tommy Tiernan for a racist joke, spoke about the “wave of hate” against her for speaking up for herself and her community. She is black and Irish, although many white Irish struggle with the concept of someone being both.
“The massive social media backlash” and personal attacks against O’Neill point to something far darker than mere confusion.
Last week, Trinity College Dublin’s legacies working group closed its submissions regarding the naming of its Berkeley library. The group is considering whether Irish philosopher George Berkeley’s name should be expunged from one of the college libraries. This scrutiny was motivated by the Black Lives Matter protests of summer 2020 and is an attempt to address ‘systemic racism’. Berkeley has been described as “one of the greatest philosophers of the modern period” but he was also a slave owner. He died in 1753.
Enoch Burke continues to assert that he has been sacked from Wilson's Hospital School for his conscientious objection on religious grounds to referring to a trans student as ‘they’. In truth, he was sacked — in part at least — for the manner in which he asserted his rights. As ideological battles go, this isn’t merely symbolic. It involves a young student caught in the crossfire.
Last month, Mary Butler, minister of state for mental health, spoke on WLR radio about her son Jay, a fifth-year pupil who has transitioned.
She said the proudest day of her life was when she told her 84-year-old mother about Jay’s decision, and her mother replied: “Mary, I have 12 grandchildren, and I love them all equally.”