Joyce Fegan: Our stories and storytellers resonate on the global stage

We could say it was Brian Friel.

When Colin Farrell stood up on the Golden Globes stage recently to accept his award for best actor in The Banshees of Inisherin, he spoke of a donkey, a banshee, the locals of Inis Mór, and of crunchy nut cornflakes. He wasn't being twee or putting on his Irishness, he was being himself. No translation necessary. The speech went viral.

When we took home 14 Oscar nominations in total this week, for movies that are populated by Irish accents and a movie as Gaeilge, you realise the underdog persona on the international stage is gone.

It's no longer the fabled and fluke-like victory of Munster beating the All Blacks 12-0 in Thomond Park in 1978, and more like the Munster of '06 and '08, parading the Heineken Cup through the streets of Limerick as European Champions, with Leinster taking over after that.

It was no longer about being able to compete on an international stage, but actually leading on one.

But story is different to sport. Not so much about meritocracy always rising to the top, and more so about "what translates". Because "what translates" is what lands and what lands is what sells.

And for this, scripts and stories have been set in New York or London, characters were white in the main, and accents were mostly mid-western American, or received pronunciation English.

Such white-washing has even led to the likes of American actor Mickey Rooney playing Mr Yunioshi, Holly Golightly's Japanese landlord, in the 1961 movie adaptation of Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Tom Cruise's Irish accent in 1992's Far and Away.

Like how politicians are often led by the public, instead of displaying leadership themselves, directors of movies and their financiers have long worked off this "what translates" model in order to ensure commercial success.

Funny then, that a subtitled Irish film (An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl), set somewhere along the Wexford-Wicklow border, and released not in January but May (2022), should smash box-office records here and abroad and go on to win multiple awards, and maybe even an Oscar. It's nominated for best international film.

The Quiet Girl comes from Booker prize-nominated author Claire Keegan’s New Yorker short story of 2010, Foster. Places like Clonegal appear in the first sentence, and places like Shillelagh and Carnew, in the first paragraph, in this story about a neglected child of a struggling family.

Story is "what translates". Story, even in hyper-local settings, is what resonates. What resonates translates.

Our artists' and writers' ability to offer up compelling stories of universal resonance is not new.

Brian Friel never wavered from his favoured, and fictitious setting, of Ballybeg, thought to be the Glenties. His work never failed to find the largest of international stages, and awards.

Derry Girls' creator Lisa McGee credits his use of Ballybeg as an influence in her own work, specifically a moment in a theatre in London when she was 24.

"Brian Friel's Aristocrats was on, and the crowd loved it. Here was this oh-so-sophisticated audience in London laughing about the goings-on in a post office in Letterkenny, and I just thought, this can work, people can get it," she said.

"The universal borders of Brian Friel's Ireland" is how the New York Times headlined a profile of the playwright's work in 1999.

Story taking precedence over setting has always led to success.

"I don’t think I could write a piece of fiction not set in Ireland," said acclaimed author Sally Rooney just before Christmas.

Peter Hanly as Casimir and Ingrid Craigie as Judith in Aristocrats by Brian Friel at the Abbey Theatre in 2003. Picture: Tom Lawlor

Film financiers might not have wanted to take a roll of the dice, and place story ahead of setting, but our authors always have.

Because Brian Friel's Aristocrats is not about a district court judge in rural Ireland, but the story of how the "ache of one family becomes the microcosm for the ache of a society".

Like Claire Keegan's Foster, there are few who don't get stories of family or home, dysfunctional or otherwise.

It is similar to how Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, with its nine Oscar nominations, is not about quaint island life off the coast of Europe back in the day, but a story about friendship, and the complexities of it.

The setting and cinematography would catch any heart off guard and blow it open, but it's the dynamic between Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell as friends/former friends, and between vulnerable islander Barry Keoghan and Colin's on-screen sister Kerry Condon, that resonates.

We might not have all lived on the shores on the Atlantic where opportunities were slim, but we've certainly all been in relationships of some kind, some that worked and some that started to fray for whatever reason.

While McDonagh has set his work literally in America's midwest, with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri earning seven Oscar nominations and two wins in 2018, he has equally set his work in places like a village at the foot of the Maamturk mountains — The Beauty Queen of Leenane.

First performed in the Town Hall Theatre in Galway in 1996, produced by the Druid Theatre Company, it went on to tour Ireland, before capturing crowds at London's West End, on Broadway, and Off-Broadway.

It wasn't a story about a quiet life in rural Ireland, but a delving into the complex world of motherhood, daughterhood, and the resentments that arise from not living a life of one's own. It won four Tony Awards in 1998.

Aftersun, for which Maynooth’s Paul Mescal has received an Oscar nomination for best actor, while not Irish, centres around a young Scottish dad, on holidays in Turkey with his daughter on the cusp of adolescence.

Colin Farrell and Paul Mescal will contend in the same category for work that centres on stories of our relationships, not violence, not globally-renowned locations, not fast cars and heists.

His Scottish accent is impeccable but it’s his embodiment of a man in love with his daughter, and fatherhood, in the shadow of his own struggles, that makes this story by Charlotte Wells resonate universally.

Mescal and Farrell will contend in the same category for work that centres on stories of our relationships, not violence, not globally-renowned locations, not fast cars and heists.

Some reasons cited behind our 14 nominations is proper continuity of funding for the sector.

But bigger reasons surely abound too, as a people who lost our native language to a colonising power, stories and how we share them, seem to possess an unparalleled magic of their own.

Our love of story too, and the sharing of universal experience through them, is as Irish as the Glenties, Inis Mór, Shillelagh, donkeys and beauty queens in Connemara. We aren’t underdogs of any kind, we are storytellers on an international stage.