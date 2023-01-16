Fergus Finlay: Let’s stop the ‘othering’ and give everyone the chance to belong

People are being branded. They’re being turned from what they are into something else. They’re being changed.

These are people who, when they lived in their own countries, we saw as victims of oppression, or injustice, or poverty.

Now we see them as enemies of the Irish people. Ireland for the Irish, we say. Not for them.

What is going on here? When I was a younger man I worked in Ballymun and with people from there. They were the best of the best. Welcoming, honest, decent — even to a fella with what they saw as a posh accent from the south side. All my adult life I’ve worked with women and men who were finding the going tough, but who found strength in neighbourliness and community.

In the 1970s I worked with women who were low-paid, and often exploited, cleaners and ward orderlies in hospitals like St James and Cherry Orchard and St Brendan’s (used to be called Grangegorman and the word was often used as a threat back then — ‘if you don’t behave yourself you’ll end up in Grangegorman’).

Those women — great women — and their trade union officials mounted some of the earliest campaigns for equal pay in Ireland. We fought battles for pay increases, for decent uniforms, for unsocial hours payments.

We didn’t win them all, but we won a few. And I can still remember what was at the heart of those battles. Respect.

These were women who did essential jobs that were entirely undervalued by the system for which they worked. They were also, often, women who carried huge burdens. In those times of high unemployment and chronic emigration, many of them were the sole breadwinners of large families. I can still remember one of the women talking about her husband’s “chronical bronchials” (he hadn’t worked for years).

Sense of community

But none of those women were capable of turning their backs on one another. They stuck together because that’s the way they were, and because it was the only thing that worked. If anyone in the community was down on their luck, the women would ensure that whatever they had themselves was shared. It was a basic rule of life.

That’s the reason I get so mad when communities like those are attacked or sneered at. You don’t have to have a big house or a big car to matter. If you work in and with communities that have been affected by adversity, then you know the key to survival and growth is solidarity with one another. I’ve learned more about solidarity from neighbourhoods affected by disadvantage than you could possibly learn in the better-off suburbs.

But that’s also why I don’t recognise it when I see intimidatory protests outside places where people seeking asylum are living. I don’t recognise the chants or the posters, and above all, I don’t recognise the othering.

I’ve written here before about this notion of othering. It’s a process by which we can separate other people from us. They don’t have a right to the same treatment as us, they don’t have a right to the same expectations as us. They don’t indeed have a right to any expectations at all. Usually, people who have been “othered” have no one to blame but themselves.

Protests against the housing of refugees in Ballymun are missing the point. The housing crisis has not been caused by asylum seekers. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

We’ve spent generations in Ireland trying to come to terms with people we’ve “othered” in the past. We built institutions for others — young women who became pregnant outside marriage, children whose crime was to have been born in poverty.

We observed a strict vow of silence when abuse happened in those institutions. We gave immense power and impunity to the people who ran them, because the institutions were full of others, and others have no rights at all.

The worst kind of others, of course, are the ones who are taking what ought to be ours. They’re taking the homes we should get first. They’re taking the jobs we’re entitled to. They’re taking the bread from our mouths. They’re putting us and our children at risk in all sorts of ways.

Except, of course, they’re not. When people are waiting in Ireland to have their asylum applications processed, we give them a cubicle, or a room if they are lucky, or a space in a mobile home (and right at this minute, in this freezing weather, we’re giving some of them shelter in tents). We give them meals, and a tiny bit of pocket money.

Supporting others is not depriving our own

But for some reason, a myth has been allowed to develop that they mustn’t be allowed in our communities at all. We’ve seen protests night after night, in Dublin but elsewhere too, absolutely insisting that by giving this tiny bit of support to people fleeing oppression or poverty, we’re somehow depriving our own.

Two things are pretty obvious, aren’t they? First, we do have a massive housing crisis in Ireland. Like many others, I’ve seen it firsthand. Our political system — which wants to provide thousands more homes — seems to be paralysed in the face of the crisis.

The decision-making processes are antediluvian, procurement rules are upside down, and the planning system and processes are wildly unfit for purpose. The absurdity is that the only problem we don’t have is a shortage of money — we just don’t seem to be able to figure out how to spend it well and fast.

So where affordable public housing is concerned, the system is helplessly wringing its hands. Meanwhile, private developers are racing as fast as they can to build the slums and tenements of the future. Because that’s what high-rise blocks of pokey apartments built only for rent will become.

But the second thing that’s obvious is that no one from Iran or Somalia or Nigeria is responsible for any of this.

Not a single asylum seeker in Ireland contributed in any way to our housing crisis.

The truth is that we’re a country of five million people, bigger than we’ve ever been in 200 years and richer than we’ve ever been in our history, struggling to get our act together around a couple of fundamental quality-of-life issues.

So why in heaven’s name should we blame anyone else? People who live in disadvantaged communities have themselves been othered all their lives — I can remember when you couldn’t get a job from an address in Ballymun or Ballyfermot, never mind get the kind of treatment you deserved as a citizen who was ill or had a disability.

There is something deeply tragic about the fact that people who have been discriminated against for years are now being encouraged to march up and down demanding discrimination against others. And make no mistake, there is manipulation and encouragement behind all this.

But it’s easier, isn’t it, to manipulate people who already feel a sense of anger about injustice into believing that there’s an easy target for their grievances?

American academic John Powell has written that the opposite of “othering” isn’t “saming”. It’s belonging. Ultimately, irrespective of language or skin colour, it’s what everyone wants, the right to belong somewhere. Our history as a people demonstrates that we’re pretty good at belonging. There’s no reason whatsoever why we should want to deny that to anyone else.