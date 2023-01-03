Fergus Finlay: I braved the Tomnafinnoge wood to predict the future for you

June 2023: From his heavily guarded dacha outside Moscow, Putin gives an exclusive interview to Tucker Carlson of Fox News. Carlson points out that a terrible injustice was done when the Nobel committee refused to recognise Putin as the real peacemaker in the region, and Putin agrees. Through his interpreter, he says he was only joking when he threatened to invade the whole of Scandinavia. “I only need Finland,” he says.
November 2023: An unenviable record is created in Britain when yet another Tory leader is forced to resign. After an intense campaign within the Party, Boris Johnson is pipped in the last ballot by Suella Braverman, who announces her intention of building a wall around the southern, eastern and western coasts of the UK to keep foreigners out. When pressed about the cost she announces that she intends that Ireland, France and Belgium will pay for it.