Clodagh Finn: Hook, line, and trinket — the women who scaled liners to sell souvenirs

It is an extraordinary holiday snap. In August 1913, American tourist Grace Chafee Carroll captured the moment a Cobh ‘bumboat’ woman, using hooks and a rope, shimmied up the steep side of the RMS Lusitania to sell her wares as the ocean liner briefly dropped anchor in Cork Harbour.

We don’t know who this fearless saleswoman was, but the names and stories of some of these early entrepreneurs survive.

And what stories: in 1888, three local women who stole on board the SS Arizona to sell apples and cake to passengers found themselves en route to America before they could return to their row boat.

There was “weeping and wailing” when the “three bright-eyed Irish lasses”, Norah Fitzgerald, Katie Donovan, and Mary Cummins, realised what had happened, the New York World reported on December 11, 1888.

Two days out to sea, however, they became quite contented and were treated kindly by Captain Brooks who ensured their safe passage home a week later.

The report goes on to celebrate their charm and popularity: “Their winsome ways have made them very popular with all the old tars [sailors] in Queenstown [Cobh] and won them the soubriquet of the ‘Jolly Three’.”

The same article mentions another Cobh native, bumboat-man Johnny O’Neill, aged just 14, who had arrived in the US on the Celtic a few days earlier. He had clearly been taken off guard too and found himself unwittingly making an Atlantic crossing. He was due to set sail for home later that day, the paper said.

But then, that was an occupational hazard for the women, and few men, who eked out a living selling souvenirs to the passengers on board the trans-Atlantic liners which made Cobh a regular port of call from 1859 onwards.

Window of opportunity

There was a window of a few hours when the liners anchored at the mouth of Cork Harbour to take on passengers and the mail bags that came from Dublin on the express train.

In that ‘waiting time’, local women spotted a business opportunity.

Or, for many, a vital means of survival as they were the only breadwinners in households struggling with unemployment and poverty. They thought nothing of venturing out to sea in wooden clinker whaleboats.

Near Roches Point, they would pull up alongside the liners and scramble on board, with or without permission.

Often, there were three or four rowing boats to each liner, with up to three women in each one. Despite the numbers, there was still money to be made from selling their goods which included fruit, lace, and blackthorn sticks.

The practice was not just local but known in ports all over the world.

The word ‘bumboat’ is thought to come from the Dutch word, boomschuit, which means a tree boat, or canoe. In the 19th century, there are several references to women who sold goods, and sometimes themselves, as well as many more of bumboating intrigue and hard-bargaining.

In this paper, for instance, there’s a reference to a sailor who tricked a bumboat man after his boat cast anchor off Nagasaki, Japan, in 1885. He gave him a pair of trousers with only one leg in exchange for two bottles of port.

The sailor laughed out loud, but the trader had the last laugh as he knew his ‘port’ was really just salt water.

When the sailor took a large swig and spat it out, the bumboat man said: “You done me. Me done you.”

Brave and enterprising

Closer to home, the surviving evidence of Cobh’s bumboat trade tells a story of resilient, brave, and enterprising women.

Loading cargo on board the Titanic at Cobh before its maiden voyage to America in 1912.

Their reputation preceded them too, as William J Mellors, a second-class passenger on board the ill-fated Titanic, wrote in a letter to his mother on April 11, 1912: “I am enjoying this trip immensely and am now looking forward to [seeing] the coast of old Ireland. They say we shall have some fun at Queenstown for as soon as we arrive the people flock out in skiffs and sell their goods.”

Little did he know what lay ahead. The aforementioned Lusitania went down too.

Two years after the bumboat woman was photographed boarding it, it was torpedoed in May 1915 off the Old Head of Kinsale. Some 1,198 people were drowned but a flotilla of rescue boats, launched from the south coast, saved some 761 people.

Disasters on that scale live on in the public memory, but the daily dangers, near-escapes and tragedies experienced by ordinary people who faced high seas and treacherous conditions are too often forgotten.

For near-escapes, recall Mary Jane Daniell, described as the “last of the bumboat women” in Portsmouth when she died in 1925, aged 86. It was quite a feat she got to that age, as the Gloucester Citizen reported she had been on board “the Northumberland when the powder magazine exploded, and was also on board the Thunderer in 1878 when a boiler exploded during steam trials in Stokes Bay”.

At the time, a columnist, Nauticus, noted her death “was a reminder that a lot of interesting naval history has been, and is being, lost for the want of somebody to record it”.

The same might have been said a full century later had it not been for a group of local people in Cobh who wanted to write the stories of ordinary people back into history.

“The bumboat women were proto-feminists,” says teacher and local historian Pádraig Ó Maoláin who, with historian and PhD candidate Marita Foster, has been collecting information on this almost forgotten maritime tradition and that of the whaleboat men. The latter ‘intercepted’ ships further out at sea to secure orders for local drapers.

“They were just about to fall out of memory,” he says.

Unlike in Portsmouth, the bumboat maritime tradition continued in Cobh until the 1960s. The women, notes Ó Maoláin, kept up with the times and were bringing boxes of USA biscuits out to the ships until the decline of trans-Atlantic liners in the 1960s.

If the women who turned to the sea to make a living had it hard, the ‘whaleboat men’ faced even greater dangers, as evidenced by the sad statistic that 28 local men drowned between 1869 and 1884, while trading with incoming sailing ships.

The first whaleboat was introduced to Cobh in the 1820s and were used by shopkeepers and drapers to get orders from ships approaching the Irish coast.

It was a lucrative, highly competitive and dangerous business as whaleboat crews would compete with each other to reach the ships, get an order and, more importantly, the bonus of 1s 6½d that was paid for each one.

Unexplained deaths

Last year, Pádraig Ó Maoláin wrote an article on the still-unexplained deaths of five whaleboat men, David Feeny, John Flynn, John Keeffe, John Hayes, and Patrick Hayes in 1877.

“The drowning of these men leaves many unanswered questions …. But the history trail has gone cold and they are unlikely to be answered,” he wrote.

It prompted a community-wide effort to gather a history still accessible before it was forgotten.

Historian Marita Foster lost her great-great-grandfather Thomas Roche in 1884 when he drowned with five other whaleboat men.

During her research, she met two other descendants of whaleboat men, Christine Burke and David Sloane, and learned that her great-great-grandfather was best man to Sloane’s great-grandfather, David Dunne, also lost in 1884.

A new heritage sign telling all of their stories was unveiled earlier this month at the Camber, Connolly Street, Cobh, with financial help from Cobh Tidy Towns, Cobh Credit Union and the Cobh Chronicle.

It succeeds in doing something very special — capturing a fascinating slice of social history before the trail goes cold.