Clodagh Finn: The Irish mummy who went to Egypt in 1846 – with three children in tow

All the talk of repatriating an Egyptian mummy from University College Cork reminded me of the remarkable travels of an Irish mummy who set out for Egypt in 1846 with three of her children in tow, including her youngest son Arthur who was born without limbs.

That sentence in itself throws up a series of wide-eyed questions, not least how did the mother in question, Lady Harriet Kavanagh, of Galway and Carlow, become one of the first Irish women to travel to Egypt on her own? And how did she manage to bring a disabled teenager, and his older siblings, Thomas and Harriet, on such an arduous and dangerous journey?

As she said herself, after spending two winters travelling across the Middle East, she had experienced “quite enough danger to make it a very exciting business”.

If she felt anxious, you’ll find little trace of it in her diaries which describe, in filmic detail, how she visited a harem and a slave market, rode across the desert on camel-back, sketched from a boat on the Nile, shared that same boat with “exceedingly troublesome” rats, and witnessed the unwrapping of a mummy in the Valley of Kings.

Arthur

At one point, she mentions that her son, Arthur, nearly drowned in the Nile, but she reports on the incident without a trace of drama: “Arthur narrowly escaped being drowned. He was fishing at the side of the boat and over balanced himself and fell, a man who … had come to sell antiquities saw him fall, jumped in after and pulled him out.”

It is a tribute to Lady Harriet Kavanagh herself that Arthur was not only able to travel, but to enjoy a normal life.

When her third son was born without limbs in 1831, she insisted he would be raised in the same way as any other child. She taught him to write and paint using a brush held in his mouth.

She later enlisted the help of eminent surgeon Philip Crampton and had a mechanical chair made for him so that he could be mobile.

With the help of a basket saddle, he became a skilled horsemanhorseman — and, as we know from his mother’s diary — he could also fish.

He would later go on to have a successful political career, but in 1846, he was a teenager talking of buying white-satin carpets covered in gold and shields made of giraffe and crocodile skin (no Customs checks then).

Meanwhile, his mother recorded her impressions in a series of diary entries that provide an unrivalled insight into the experience of a woman, then in her late forties, travelling alone at a time when it was almost unheard of to do so.

Although it is not quite right to say that she was alone.

Her husband, Thomas Kavanagh, an MP for the city of Kilkenny who could trace his lineage back to the ancient kings of Leinster, died nine years before, but her unconventional travelling party included a tutor, Rev David Wood, and a maid, Miss Hudson.

Her adventures might not be known outside her family, who still live at Borris House in Carlow, had it not been for the work of scholar Emmet Jackson who spent hours transcribing her letters and diaries. They are filled with vivid descriptions.

Harems

In 1847, for instance, she visited a harem, an exclusively female space open only to female travellers, where the women asked her about her age, her clothes and why all her children were not married.

“The ladies were not pretty, dressed in coloured muslin trousers and velvet jackets embroidered in gold but not clear and with a great many chains and trinkets on their heads and necks,” she wrote.

On another harem trip, she described being seated in a beautiful marble hall and offered a pipe, coffee out of cups of gold and sweet meats.

She thought the Pasha’s “favourite slave” and “chief dancing girl of Cairo… a most graceful creature and most magnificently dressed”, although she was less than impressed with the way she fussed about like “some sort of privileged buffoon”.

She felt uncomfortable for the remainder of the visit and when she left, it was with “a heart full of pity for all the unfortunate women, whose fate is to be shut up in a harem”.

For the most part, though, Lady Kavanagh does not offer an opinion or any kind of social commentary.

Slavery

“Her lack of inquiry results, at times, in frank descriptions of slavery and poverty that to the modern reader seem insensitive and detached,” says Emmet Jackson, who is completing a PhD at Cardiff University on the history of Egyptology and Egyptian collections in Ireland.

For instance, she comes across as naïve and unquestioning when she describes a slave market in November 1846:

The black slaves in this country where they are employed as household servants are generally treated with such kindness and made so intensely part of the family, where master and servant are all the same low level as regards education and ideas.

Yet, she was not racist and, says Jackson, comes across as charitable and, in some cases, charming.

She was at pains to treat her local guides with respect, though her choice of description will raise a modern eyebrow: “…wild and black and half-naked as they are, it is impossible to imagine anything more dignified than their manners.”

In another entry, she writes: “I endeavoured to lose no opportunity of showing attention to the poor Arabs and of treating the Sheiks with the respect due to them, and they lost no opportunity of showing me courtesy and kindness. I [receive] several tender messages through our dragoman [fixer] to this effect. ‘His man say he love you ladyship very much’…

“These messages and attention amused me much and I was glad to have pleased the poor men, for they were always kind and civil to me.”

At times, her travelling adventures seem idyllic. “Life on the Nile,” she writes, “is very healthy. We sleep in our cabins, but our whole day is passed in the open air, whether sitting on the deck of our boats where we read, dine, receive visits, and spend our evenings.”

Danger

But travelling in the 19th century was also dangerous and uncomfortable, as her description of dealing with the rats on board their boat attests.

“The rats have been so exceedingly troublesome that it became necessary, in order to get rid of them, to sink the boat.”

Riding on camel-back through the Sinai desert in February 1847 was no picnic either: “The motion of the camel was at first most uneasy and although I have built a sort of armchair on the saddle yet I could not for some time get over the feeling of giddiness caused by moving along at so great a height.”

Her travels, most likely prompted by an interest in biblical history, brought her on a remarkable journey that took in Egypt, Sudan, Petra, Bethlehem, Jericho, Jerusalem, Damascus, and Beirut, to mention a few of the destinations.

At home, the famine had taken hold but, says Emmet Jackson, she was aware of it and released funds to help those affected.

Collection

Later, after she came home, she was elected to the Kilkenny Archaeological Society in 1851. She bequeathed the society her Egyptian collection of up to 300 artefacts.

Now, her bequest is in the National Museum on Kildare Street, Dublin, where it represents the largest private Egyptian collections in the museum. If you visit the Egyptian section today, some objects are on display though it’s not clear which ones.

However, at the back of the room, in the gloaming, you’ll find copies of Lady Harriet Kavanagh paintings, an enduring trace of this gifted artist, antiquarian and fearless traveller.