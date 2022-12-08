UCC to return ancient mummy, sarcophagus and other artifacts to Egypt

University College Cork is set to give the Egyptian government back an ancient mummy and associated artifacts which it's had in its possession for nearly 100 years.

The mummy was gifted to the university in 1928 and following lengthy talks between UCC, the Egyptian embassy, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the National Museum of Ireland it has been agreed to repatriate it to Cairo next year.

The mummy is contained in an ornate sarcophagus and will be sent back along with four Canopic jars, which contain remains of the organs removed from the person when they died. This was done as part of ancient Egyptian funeral rites.

UCC said the artefacts date from around 975BCE to 100AD.

The mummy was given to UCC by African Missioners from Cork’s Blackrock Road. At the time it was said to be an ‘Egyptian Queen’ because the coffin was excavated sometime between 1903 and 1904, from tombs in the Valley of the Queens.

Picture: Denis Mortell Photography

However, later studies showed the remains are that of a male, between 45 and 50 years old.

The mummy was stored in various parts of the university over the years, including its medical museum, pathology lecture theatre and the Boole Library.

A plan has been drawn up for the safe preparation and transportation of the artifacts to Egypt.

UCC President Professor John O’Halloran said the university takes seriously the care of its heritage assets and is pleased to be in a position to present these objects to the Egyptian State.

“I wish to thank all stakeholders for their assistance in developing a programme for the return of these items, particularly His Excellency Mohamed Sarwat Selim, Egyptian Ambassador to Ireland, Minister Simon Coveney and his officials at the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the National Museum of Ireland,” Prof O’Halloran said.