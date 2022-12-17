Mick Clifford: Fianna Fáil soldiers on to a destiny less sure

Some dynasties conclude with a big bang, others limp out with a whimper.

Fianna Fáil experienced the big bang in 2011 and maybe now comes the whimper. Today, Micheál Martin ends his term as Taoiseach. It is historic in that it is the only time a Fianna Fáil leader will give up the top job mid-term by arrangement.

What is as yet unknown is whether he will be the last Fianna Fáil Taoiseach the country is to know. At the very least, such a scenario represents a value bet.

Where once the party considered itself the spirit of the nation, today it is scrambling around for a raison d’etre. For 80 years, Fianna Fáil dominated Irish politics, removed from power for only a handful of lacunas during which it impatiently awaited its triumphant return.

Its origins, emerging as the defeated side in the Civil War, allowed it to make hay in the guise of the outsider.

This was the party for the small guy, the person without property, the masses who toiled at the furthest reaches from the centre of power. This was the party that winked if you were getting one over on the state, nodded when you explained that you needed to get that oul drink driving charge sorted out.

Founding father

This was the party founded by the only surviving leader of 1916, Éamon de Valera, the man who had dodged the firing squad, led the country from the far side of the Atlantic during the tan war, and disappeared into the hills when former comrades turned guns on each other.

The same man who misappropriated money collected in the US for the new State, invested it in a newspaper designed to serve as a propaganda sheet for his purposes and awarded ownership of the venture to himself. The man who only had to look into his own heart to know what the Irish people were thinking.

Once in power, de Valera showed himself to be a capable leader, albeit within the context of a blinkered approach to economics. Certainly, his Ireland deferred to the Church and looked the other way when those deemed children of a lesser God were treated with contempt.

Yet to blame him solely, or even substantially, for the crimes committed behind the walls of various institutions would be unfair. He was also the helmsman at a time when most other countries that had achieved democracy in the early 20th century succumbed to strongmen of one hue or another.

When he was done he handed over a party that had been shaped in his likeness and now needed to find another template.

Progressing

Thereafter Fianna Fáil moved with the times, hogging the centre ground, driven by a sense of entitlement to power rather than any ideology.

Charlie Haughey certainly did damage to the brand, crippled by the belief that his brilliance entitled him to simultaneously exercise power as a political leader while enjoying the wealth of a successful businessman.

Charlie Haughey, at a general election press conference in 1989. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

His corruption shifted perceptions about the party that were difficult to shake off.

Roll on to the electoral highpoint of the Bertie Ahern era.

The country was no longer underdeveloped. Moving with the times in the late 90s into the 2000s meant making the most of prosperity by whatever means necessary. This was achieved through peak populism, cutting taxes to the bone while spending like the proverbial drunken sailor, all on the back of money borrowed to build houses where they weren’t needed.

The outcome was catastrophic, and for those in what once would have been Fianna Fáil heartland, devastating.

Saving the party

And yet, one large helping of good luck might have saved the party.

At the outset of the 2007 general election campaign, it looked as if Ahern was in enough trouble to drag down the party. Tales of ordinary madness were spilling out of the planning tribunal about him and his money.

It looked for a while as if he might lose but then Brian Cowen stepped forward on a rescue mission and Fianna Fáil romped home. What if they had lost? A year later the country hit the skids.

If Fine Gael had been in power at that point, and over the following years when the State had to be bailed out, who would have got the blame? Such an outcome would have been a terrible injustice to the Gaelers but it so easily could have happened.

Credit where it's due

Micheál Martin deserves huge credit within the party for how he managed to revive it and ultimately bring it all the way back to high office. But times have changed. The political firmament has realigned.

The Celtic Tiger years and the subsequent fall-out papered over changes that were already afoot in the psyche of Irish voters. The collapse of the Church’s influence and the opening up of society meant that old certainties and allegiances were fracturing.

Belatedly, voters were falling into the left and right categories that inform most polities.

Pollster and political scientist Kevin Cunningham encapsulated these changes in a piece he wrote for the Irish Examiner in 2020 where he pointed out that “in 1980 just 16% of the population placed themselves on the ‘left’. This compares sharply with today where 38% place themselves on the left”.

University College Dublin political economists Aidan Regan and Stefan Muller argued in an academic paper last year that “the average Irish voter increasingly self-identifies on the centre left … we think that this trend is a significant structural shift that reflects a growing left-right ideological split among the electorate, and a trend that will increasingly impact on Irish politics”.

Fianna Fáil fate

Fine Gael knows where it stands in such an environment. So does Sinn Féin, albeit not as a traditional left-wing entity, but it does fish on the left. Fianna Fáil, the something-for-everybody in the audience party is stuck in the middle, no longer in possession of a unique selling point. Is this to be its fate from here on in?

Back in the day of the old two-and-a-half party system, the Soldiers of Destiny stood centre and aloof, opposed by a coalition of Fine Gael from the right and Labour from the left.

Currently, it appears as if they may well be relegated to the “half” role themselves, looking left or right to see with which of the bigger powers they might cut a better deal to keep the show on the road.

To that extent, today is a notable occasion in Irish history. Martin’s tenure as Taoiseach looks to have been in some ways like an encore, one last song of premier power before the curtain comes down. When the party suffered an electoral wipe-out in 2011 the obituaries were somewhat provisional.

Micheál Martin with Emily McSweeney at the launch of LauraLynn's Cork facility which opened recently. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

After all, nine years earlier, the demise of Fine Gael was mooted in the wake of an electoral hammering from Bertie. There is something different about today though.

Barring another unlikely resurrection, Fianna Fáil appears destined for a future as a niche entity far removed from the colossus that bestrode politics in this country for so long.