Maeve Higgins: I’ve had the last laugh as I shut Twitter’s door on my way out

Perhaps you never used Twitter. If so, I envy you. Also, you’re in the majority, the vast majority.

Of the 8bn of us here on the planet, just an estimated high of 400 million people ever had a Twitter account. A small proportion used the platform a lot, and its creators could never quite figure out how to monetise its users.

Twitter was significant because the people who did, and a dwindling number who still do use it, often had an outsize influence on other media. Workers in media industries such as TV, radio, newspapers, and social media, were drawn to the platform, meaning Twitter reached past its users and into the real world through many other streams.

This influence is difficult to measure but undeniable.

Indeed, one of the theories gaining traction today about why Elon Musk wanted to take control of Twitter was because he wanted to use it to push his right-wing views.

The MSNBC journalist Chris Hayes tweeted: “Nothing in the world is less surprising and easier to understand than a right-wing billionaire purchasing a media entity and immediately trying to use it to pursue his ideological agenda and class interests.”

Elon Musk: many people believe he took control of Twitter to push his right-wing views.

Zeeshan Aleem, a colleague of Hayes, suspects the same, writing last week that “it’s now impossible to ignore the emerging reality that Musk values owning Twitter as a powerful weapon for right-wing activism”.

Gross, right? I deactivated my Twitter account back in April when Musk first put in a bid to buy it. Then I buckled and went back to it, for reasons I’ll explain. Now, I’ve deactivated my account for good.

This is my slightly pathetic obituary for that particular corner of my digital life.

There were plenty of mean-spirited, ugly, and strange aspects to my life on Twitter, but who wants to talk about trolls, bots, and misogyny at a funeral?

In the spirit of every good obituary, I will stick to the positive aspects of that little lost life.

In 2007, a comedian at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival explained it to me in a pub. Sadly, I can’t recall his name or who he is. I remember he was an English white man in his 20s, but past that there were no defining characteristics that stood out to me then or now.

He asked if I was on Twitter, and I thought it was a cute name for an app. He said something about how nice and simple it was, concerned only about your answer to the friendly question ‘what are you doing?’

Then he told me that using Twitter was like “sending a text message to everyone”.

I am shaking my head as I write this, knowing what happened in the decade that followed, but at that time, I thought that sending a text message to everyone was the coolest idea ever.

I was verified soon after I joined in 2009, which helped to, please excuse the phrase, “grow my followers” to a point where I could throw my weight around a little.

On Twitter, I found people to learn from, interesting thinkers who shared a couple of lines of their work from time to time, like breadcrumbs that lead to a book or a theory or an idea I could sink my teeth into later. I also found people to talk to about those books and ideas, people to befriend without ever meeting in real life.

The internet is real life, too, of course, but I would be overwhelmed with over 50,000 people following me around from day to day, even if they were only half-listening to me

I could ask questions, make comments, promote my work, connect to people and, with various consequences, generally exercise my free speech. That felt valuable to me, and I reactivated my account for a couple of months this year. But that feeling is gone now, and so am I.

Now, in keeping with the funereal theme of this piece, let me tell you what I will miss the most: the jokes.

Elon Musk desperately wants to be funny but cannot, so it follows that the humour in everything he touches shrivels up stone-cold dead.

Last week, people like myself who were leaving after many years said their final goodbyes and reminisced about the platform while gently mocking themselves.

The comedian Gianmarco Solesi tweeted: “Imagine people who died on the Titanic finding out we compared that to this.”

That tweet was shared thousands of times and liked many more thousands of times.

But it wasn’t until Salesi followed that tweet up with a perfect Twitter joke that I smiled and for one last time felt the glow of a good time on Twitter. Employing the trifecta of qualities that used to work so well on the now ruined platform — funny, dark, and surprising, he tweeted: “This is way worse.”