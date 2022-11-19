Maeve Higgins: Two years since George Floyd’s murder, and police keep killing people

LAST week in this paper, I wrote about something that happened on a New York street. One man was chasing another man, the latter was screaming and seemed very frightened, and the former had what looked like a gun in his pocket. But maybe it wasn’t a gun; I’m not sure. They ran past me into a store, and I moved on quickly myself. I called my friend and warned her not to leave her house, and then I got on the train. I didn’t call the police, and that’s the part that has left some readers confused. I was confused, too, and still am, about what the correct action is in such a situation.

Lucky me, right? I wasn’t the one being chased, and I get to reflect calmly on it now. I didn’t call the police because they are armed and can sometimes escalate the violence in a situation like that. By involving them, there was a chance I was endangering others. I had not seen any actual violence or any actual weapon.

Again, I don’t know if what I did was right or wrong, and have since asked others about their experiences of similar situations. My friend Adam was not judgemental about my split-second decision. Still, he pointed out that had I called 911, other first responders could have been dispatched, like an ambulance with EMTs or firefighters with similar training. That way, if someone was injured following the chase I saw, they could be helped by an EMT as quickly as possible.

I asked a couple of cops on the subway what I should have done. One of them was adamant that I should have called. He said maybe the guy running was the perpetrator and the guy doing the chasing was an off-duty cop. I told him I highly doubted that. He shrugged and said you never know, so better to call in, even anonymously. His partner seemed agnostic but eventually sided with his partner. “Yeah, better to call in.”

I did not tell them that I didn’t call because I’d seen police violence in person and on tape and that I didn’t want to be responsible for more of it.

Years ago, I was sitting in a cafe in Brooklyn, and there was a young guy semi-conscious opposite me, likely drugged up, but that was just my guess.

A musclebound young officer came in and just started punching the semi-conscious guy quietly, quickly, in the abdomen. It was as if he knew and hated him. I am ashamed to say that I didn’t do anything at that time. For many years now, there have been many documented cases of much worse brutality, from body cameras and phone videos, brutality that sometimes turns deadly.

Tanya Solomon is a performer and social work student in New York. She told me about a time when she was chased by a woman wielding a broken bottle and threatening to kill her near Times Square. A man accompanying the woman had tried, unsuccessfully, to restrain her. Solomon successfully evaded her would-be attacker and went to the police. They drove her around searching for the woman with the broken bottle, and soon she spotted the woman and the man who had tried to stop her: “I thought they would arrest her, but before doing that, they grabbed her male companion and stomped him.

"I protested from the car that he had tried to stop the situation, but the cops told me to be quiet; they knew what they were doing.”

Solomon told me she still thinks about what she could have done differently that day, and the picture that stays with her is of her and her boyfriend, both white, sitting in the cruiser as the cops beat up an innocent black man.

Thee people killed daily by police

This year, law enforcement in this country has killed an average of three people each day. That is a similar level of deadly force as in recent years, according to Mapping Police Violence, a non-profit research group. There have been two years since George Floyd’s murder, but the police keep killing people.

The 2020 Black Lives Matter energy — fizzing with massive protests and a national dialogue about systemic reforms - has flattened — at least for now. Police abolitionists are working hard to shore up support, but day to day, it’s back on us as individuals to figure out what to do and who to call.

There’s another reason not to report a person to the authorities in New York, and that is Rikers Island. It’s difficult to believe just how dangerous and deadly American prisons are. Last month, I spoke to the families of inmates in Alabama who are on a work stoppage to protest prison conditions that sound more like Victorian England than a first-world country in 2022.

Here in New York, it’s not a whole lot better. Rikers Island is where you end up as you await either a bail payment or a trial. It’s a set of prisons outside the city that holds almost 6,000 people.

There, the inmates are neglected by staff and denied medical treatment for conditions like meningitis and asthma; many have killed themselves or died of drug overdoses. This year alone, 18 people died after being held in New York City’s jails

The criminal justice system is unfair, and policing is militarised and excessive. So what are we supposed to do when we see something terrible happen or about to happen? I know that all I’m doing here is grasping for answers and coming up with anecdotes.

After she told me about her experience calling the police, I asked Tanya Solomon if she had ever called them again for any reason. Just one other time, she said. She was living next door to an abusive man and his wife, and one night she heard the woman screaming in fear and pain. “It sounded like somebody was getting murdered. I really sweated calling the cops, but I did.” The cops did not arrest anyone but did speak to the husband. Solomon continued: “Later on when I got to know his wife, she told me that if I hadn’t, he would have killed her.”