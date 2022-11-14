Terry Prone: I'm a celebrity... Get me out of any chance of taking responsibility for my actions 

Some politicians follow the same pattern, most notably Matt Hancock.
The former British minister for health ignored his government’s own Covid rules because he had such an overwhelming need to snog the woman with whom he was having an extra-marital affair, got caught at it and was forced to resign, after he had already demonstrated heartless incompetence at managing the pandemic.
He’s now starring in a reality TV programme where he gets renewed fame for eating pigs’ anuses and sheep’s vaginas while having white slime poured over his head.
This he describes as making amends.
The producers of the show don’t have to demonstrate a grip on reality, because that’s the nature of reality TV, but, while eating insects and orifices may seem like a disgusting punishment, this is voluntary and well paid for in fame and money, so who, exactly, is he making amends to?
The moral gap between professional failure and damage inflicted by that failure on the one hand and contrition and making amends on the other, grows wider with each episode.