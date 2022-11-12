Daniel McConnell: Fine Gael's internal politics may be enough to keep Simon Coveney as a minister

Last week, Fine Gael held what it called a major agricultural-themed conference in Cork at which local minister Simon Coveney declared: “Fine Gael has always been the party for rural and farming families across Ireland”.

Recurring polls, carried out by this newspaper and others, have shown a downward trend in the party’s support among farmers and rural voters.

Coveney, himself a former Agriculture Minister (between 2011 and 2016), is coming to the end of his tenure as Foreign Affairs Minister with his current portfolio in the mix of desired briefs for Fianna Fáil after next month’s government changeover.

What is clear is that Coveney’s rally in Cork last week was seen by Fianna Fáil as an overt signal of a desire to retake the Agriculture portfolio to allow Fine Gael once again to claim to be the party of the farmers. Several senior Fianna Fáil ministers and party handlers have all said as much in recent days.

There had been a school of thought that Coveney’s time at Cabinet should be brought to an end, given he has been there since 2011, and 11 years is more than enough for anyone. It is just greedy to stay on at this stage.

Also, to be frank, he has had a gaff-filled term and the ghosts of the Katherine Zappone affair continue to overshadow him. However, as strong as the logic is for dumping Coveney, internal politics in Fine Gael are another matter.

His party leader Leo Varadkar, nowhere near as strong as he was in 2017 when he first became Taoiseach, cannot afford to sack Coveney who is seen as Varadkar’s translator for the “turf munchers” as the leader’s cohort often refer to their rural colleagues.

Jack Chambers (pictured) has been tipped to replace the under-fire Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. File photo: Damien Storan.

It is understood the large turnout and reception in Cork last week and the reception given to Coveney has buoyed his enthusiasm for a return to Agriculture House to replace current incumbent Charlie McConalogue.

Given the amount of money a minister is able to dispense out, it is seen as a “great brief” and there is a large desire in Fine Gael to retake the portfolio.

What will changeover bring?

With the clarity that the changeover will not happen now until Saturday, December 17, it is also worth spelling out just what we know and what we can assume will happen when Micheál Martin resigns as Taoiseach.

So, we know for definite that Leo Varadkar will leave the Department of Enterprise, leaving a vacancy there to be filled. Were the Government minded to keep things simple, a straight swap between Varadkar and Martin would suffice.

However, as we are operating on the assumption that personnel changes at the senior level will be minimal, the illusion of change will come from a change of portfolio.

Also, Fianna Fáil is eyeing up both the Justice and Foreign Affairs portfolios, currently both held by Fine Gael ministers – Helen McEntee and the above-mentioned Coveney.

There is a degree of delicacy at play here in relation to McEntee who is about to give birth to her second child and will, as she did previously, take six months of maternity leave. A concern is afoot that moving McEntee from Justice while she is out on maternity leave is a ‘no-no’ and therefore she could go untouched.

There may be little appetite to replace Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, while she is out on maternity leave. File photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr Martin is said to be keen on Foreign Affairs and revelled in the role previously and his party does want it to retain a hands-on role in Northern Ireland matters.

This is despite a concern that going to Iveagh House would be an invitation to the rebels in Fianna Fáil to move against him, as the job will have Martin out of the country a great deal.

It has been suggested that despite all the talk of Michael McGrath becoming Finance Minister in December, Martin could move himself into the post in order to ensure the greatest level of control over Government once he departs the Taoiseach’s office.

This is a long shot. We know that Paschal Donohoe will become Public Expenditure Minister and the likelihood is McGrath will be the Fianna Fáiler who takes up the Finance Minister post.

Martin has also made clear that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will remain in place and there is little or no appetite from Fine Gael to take on the portfolio, which has become the epicentre of public anger and frustration.

Donohoe was playing very coy by denying he is on the hunt for a job outside of the Government yesterday. We also know that Fianna Fáil’s Attorney General Paul Gallagher is also to stand down come December, having already served his country during the Brian Cowen government between 2008 and 2011.

Fine Gael has been linked with well-known barrister and ex-UCD big-brain, Rossa Fanning, as their choice for AG. No desire to repeat the Seamus Woulfe calamity, it seems.

We also know that the change of Taoiseach will lead to a change of Chief Whip. This has brought the fate of rising star Jack Chambers into focus.

Chambers, a traditionalist conservative medical doctor, has sought to abandon his strong Christian clothes, explaining how his views on abortion have changed since the referendum. It was the sort of change of heart a rising minister with leadership ambitions would make.

Chambers has been tipped to replace the under-fire Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, with Fine Gael making it clear they have no interest in fighting to retake that poisoned chalice.

Donnelly is scrambling to save his ministerial career but recent records for hospital waiting times and trolley numbers are not doing him any favours. He is making the case for continuity and that changing the minister will mean a year’s delay in pushing through reform.

Donnelly only made it to Cabinet on foot of a deal with Martin which was the basis of him joining Fianna Fáil in the first place but there is a sense that all debts are paid.

Martin could well decide that there is merit in leaving Donnelly where he is and allowing him to be the lightning rod of criticism, thereby sparing others.

Fine Gael changes

With Chambers vacating the chief whip role, there is interest in who Varadkar will name as his whip.

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin is the popular Fine Gael whip and former junior sports minister but his chances for promotion into Cabinet appear to be fading. Griffin has apparently made it known that anything below chief whip will not be acceptable.

While Hildegarde Naughten is the current Fine Gael super junior minister and is rated highly by Varadkar, she is not assured to be named whip as it is not seen as her forte. While he is unlikely to axe any senior ministers, Varadkar will be making quite a deal of change in his junior ranks.

Likely to go are Frank Feighan, Josepha Madigan, and Colm Brophy with Neal Richmond, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, and possibly a return for John Paul Phelan could be on the cards to help assuage the growing disaffected ranks in the party.

At the end of the day, political leaders like handing out money to the public and jobs to their political colleagues. Sacking and demoting people the week before Christmas will be a trying task for both Varadkar and Martin. Heavy wears the crown and all that.