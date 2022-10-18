Fergus Finlay: Trussonomics failings could signal the end of trickle-down economics

KWAZI KWARTÉNG: “I’m going nowhere,” he said one day. He’s gone the next. Liz Truss: “There’ll be no U-turns,” she said one day. There’s a half-dozen the next. “I won’t resign,” she said on Friday. She’ll be gone in a week.

Stability in the markets is all that matters now, they say. There’ll be a crisis a day until it’s over.

I don’t normally do this, but I’m going to write about British politics for the third week in a row. It’s important, and it will have (hopefully) positive ramifications all over the world, including here.

Two weeks ago I predicted that Liz Truss’s mad and divisive approach to economics could well have helped to build a political coffin for the Tory Party. Last week, after listening to some of the cruelly racist rhetoric from the Tory Party conference, I said it couldn’t happen quick enough.

So I’m delighted to report that it’s well under way. If Liz Truss is still prime minister by the end of this week it will be a minor miracle. Indeed, if she’s seen in public at all, apart from another visit to the king to hand in her notice, it will be a major surprise.

In Ireland, back in the day, we had a finance minister, appointed by Charles J Haughey. On hearing of his appointment, a well-known trade union official of the time snorted “that fella? Sure he couldn’t make change out of a pound”.

From that day to this, I don’t believe I’ve ever seen so hapless a performance than that offered by Liz Truss in each and every one of her public appearances.

It’s probably wrong and unfair to take such pleasure as I do in a personal collapse of such magnitude. Liz Truss will have an unenviable place in history as the worst ever British prime minister. Worse, unimaginably, than Boris Johnson.

But the thing I take real delight in is the death, surely now and forever, of trickle-down economics. That’s what matters most.

In his first public utterance as chancellor of the exchequer, Kwazi Kwarteng announced he was going to make rich people in Britain richer. Most people listening probably thought, here we go again. Some (including some in the British media) rubbed their hands in glee. But there were gasps of astonishment when he said he was going to borrow billions to do it, and that those billions would be paid back by the economic growth the richer people would help to generate.

Wealth would be created overnight, he implied, by borrowing money for tax breaks, and that wealth would trickle down throughout the economy, not only generating growth but ultimately making life better for people who had to depend on food banks to feed themselves and their children.

Catastrophic effects

It was mad, insane, and had catastrophic effects. He was called out immediately by the so-called “financial markets”. Financial markets are cold, unfeeling places. They’re not in the business of caring about poverty or inequality. They care about money. When the financial markets tell a chancellor he’s gone far too far in offering them a quick buck, what they’re really saying is “don’t bullshit the bullshitters”. It’s the ultimate insult.

Trickle-down economics is based on a simple theory: Make rich people richer, and encourage big companies to make bigger profits, by giving them all tax breaks. They will invest, create jobs in their thousands, pour millions back into the economy, and we’ll all be better off in jig time.

It’s a con trick. It’s actually a code word for greed. For half a century now rich and powerful vested interests have persuaded politicians to pander to this nonsense. Power and control have been used throughout the world not to spread wealth, but to concentrate it. Needless to add, trickle-down economics doesn’t work. It never has.

A couple of years ago, there was a study by the London School of Economics that examined five decades of tax cuts in 18 wealthy nations. Guess what? The tax cuts consistently benefited the wealthy but had virtually no effect on unemployment or economic growth.

I’m indebted to The Washington Post for reporting on the study a couple of years ago, because it might otherwise have lived its life on an academic shelf. According to the Post’s analysis, major tax cuts for the rich put money in the pockets of the rich. And that’s where it stayed. Sometimes (most notably in recent years by the charlatan Trump) those tax cuts are described as rocket fuel. As the Post puts it, “it fizzles out time and time again”.

Kwasi Kwarteng with Liz Truss at the Conservative Party annual conference: Now it seems likely that her days are numbered too. Picture: PA

We know all this too from the work of the economist Thomas Piketty, who was one of the team that produced the World Inequality Report 2022. Their conclusion after four years of massive research into how wealth is distributed — especially through the tax system?

“The world is marked by a very high level of income inequality and an extreme level of wealth inequality,” is what they wrote.

Why does this matter to us? I’ll tell you why. We still have political parties in Ireland — OK then, Fine Gael and to a lesser extent Fianna Fáil — who flirt with trickle-down economics. And we have an entire political system that is afraid to challenge it. If you want to strike fear into the hearts of any political party in Ireland, stick the label “tax and spend” on them.

The PDs were very good at that. Remember them? They used to argue constantly that only tax cuts would give the Irish economy the so-called “rocket fuel” it needed. Boston or Berlin was their mantra. And they claimed credit for any growth that happened. It was the tax cuts, they said.

As a matter of fact, after a long period of stagnation, the economy in Ireland began to grow steadily in the mid-’90s, under the stewardship of Ireland’s first left-wing minister for finance, Ruairi Quinn. Don’t rely on me for that info. The World Bank has published the data on GDP growth, and Ruairi Quinn was the guy who turned it around (without tax cuts for the rich).

But after him we had our own version of Kwazi Kwarteng — let’s call him Kharlie McKreevy — tax cuts for high earners; tax incentives for builders; huge tax breaks for horse trainers, beef barons, you name it. Anything that could be outsourced to the private sector and incentivised through the tax system, we were up for it.

Irish trickle-down economics made a lot of people rich. But it ultimately destroyed the economy, cost us our sovereignty, and plunged us into years of austerity.

And to be fair, even some of the people it made rich lost everything. Now that’s bad management.

You can only grow an economy by investing — in infrastructure, in education, and in decent and sustainable social services. Assuming the rich will give a damn about sustainability is a mug’s game. That’s why it represents a slice of good fortune that the latest architects of trickle-down economics have been found out so quickly. When she goes, and she will soon, there will only be one appropriate sentiment where Liz Truss (and the rest of her crazy gang) is concerned. Good riddance.