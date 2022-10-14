Alison O'Connor: RTÉ in a vulnerable position when it comes to political power plays

Will Shane Ross be pleased that his newly published book has caused controversy? Does a cat drink milk? Does a bear you-know-what in the woods?

The former transport minister could not wish for a better start to a publicity campaign for his unauthorised biography of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald than the brouhaha over RTÉ dropping a pre-recorded interview.

But while it is good for Shane’s book sales it is not good for RTÉ. For better or worse, it leads to a conclusion that the chilling effect of a High Court action by the Sinn Féin leader against RTÉ seeking damages for alleged defamation had a part to play.

You could make any number of observations on Shane Ross — especially on some of his political judgements — but I’m not sure a boring conversationalist would ever be one of them.

One of the explanations being touted for the dropping of the interview from the Today with Claire Byrne programme is that it was just not interesting enough.

I’ve listened to the author speak about the book Mary Lou McDonald: A Republican Riddle in The Mick Clifford podcast, also on the Magnified podcast with Matt Cooper.

The Cooper interview is the longest, at more than 50 minutes. On both occasions the interviewee was lively, interesting, and worth a listen. The mere fact this is a book giving so much detail most people are unfamiliar with, on a woman who is, at this point, very likely to be our next taoiseach, makes it interesting.

She is a highly successful female politician who leads the main opposition which is highly effective in its criticism of the Government.

She leads a strong opposition party, but also one in which a cult-like adherence is observed by TDs and senators in terms of party loyalty.

There is also the matter of how much Mary Lou is the boss of herself, and how much rests with the “hard men” in Belfast. All excellent book fodder.

Legal action

News broke a number of months ago that the Sinn Féin leader was suing RTÉ in relation to an item on Morning Ireland earlier this year. During the course of that discussion, reference was made to the treatment of women who were sexually assaulted by members of Sinn Féin and the IRA.

Last year Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire settled a High Court defamation against RTÉ for an amount believed to have been over €150,000 based on a discussion that had taken place on Liveline. Needless to say, politicians are entitled to protect their good names. But overall they have traditionally been slow to take this sort of action; party leaders in particular. At any rate on RTÉ programmes it appears that any objection or clarification communicated by a politician or political party to a programme is immediately aired.

In fact, on some programmes as a listener you can tell the presenter is constantly in fear of the defamation shadow.

It results in some idiotic exchanges, after a guest might have said something vaguely controversial.

Regular listeners wouldn’t be surprised to hear something along the lines of: “Well God isn’t here to defend himself today, but I’m sure he would not agree with that statement you just made.”

On Tuesday in the Dáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin was asked about the interview controversy and the notion, put forward by Shane Ross in his column in the Sunday Independent, that Sinn Féin was given access to the interview in advance.

Micheál Martin made political hay out of it, looking to RTÉ for an explanation.

He also mentioned how such a development “has a chilling effect on public debate and democracy” with RTÉ “taking a cautious approach here and because of the fear of being sued”.

Head-scratching moment

Any RTÉ manager or producer sitting in front of Mr Martin right at that moment could have experienced one of those head scratch moments, where they might have asked: “Tell me Taoiseach who might we talk to about finally actually doing something about the draconian libel laws Irish journalists are forced to operate under?”

Both RTÉ and Sinn Féin have credibly denied that access to the recorded interview was either sought or given.

The Taoiseach might have done a little research on this aspect before adding flame to the fire in the Dáil

In its statement, RTÉ said broadcasters have editorial independence to decide what they cover, a principle acknowledged by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland. Not that it is unusual, they state, for a pre-recorded interview not to be broadcast.

So maybe Shane Ross did give a boring interview to Clare Byrne, which deserved to be binned. But did it end up as such because of the restrictions set out in advance?

Looked at another way, RTÉ, as our public service broadcaster, is held to a very high standard on who gets a platform.

Aspects of this book are very good, some could have been better sourced. Perhaps this contributed to the decision not to broadcast the interview

The latest political move is that RTÉ is to be invited to appear before the Oireachtas media committee to explain how it makes editorial decisions. This will include the decision on dropping the Ross interview.

Either way, RTÉ is always in a vulnerable position when it comes to potential pressure from the government of the day, or indeed the party perceived as being next in power.

RTE changes

Added to the precariousness is the fact that the station is currently in a state of absolute flux at its most senior levels. It is set to get a new chair of the RTÉ board to replace Moya Doherty, a new director general to replace Dee Forbes, a new managing director of news and current affairs to replace the departed Jon Williams, a new deputy managing director of news and current affairs to replace the departed Hilary McGouran, as well as managing editor of current affairs to replace the departed Dave Nally.

Imagine if a general election was to be called in the next few months in the absence of this top tier of RTÉ decision makers? Who would be there to stand firm in the face of the type of daily political onslaught that occurs at a time like that, or indeed if a political controversy involving senior political figures broke out in the next few months?

The fate of Shane Ross’ interview is a minor matter in comparison, but it is illustrative nonetheless.