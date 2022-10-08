Daniel McConnell: Foley eyes top job as she whips faithful into a frenzy

Delivering a warm-up speech at an Ard Fheis is a big deal.

The job is to warm up the thousands of party faithful assembled just as the nation turns in live on television to hear your dear leader’s address.

It is to gee up the troops, whip them up into a frenzy, so they are in full euphoric delight as the dear leader emerges to address them.

You speak long enough to the nation to make sure the people at home get a decent glimpse of you, but not so long as to significantly eat into the leader’s speaking time.

A common tactic used through the ages to rally the backbenchers and grassroots members alike is to bash your political opponents.

Having been a TD for eight years, Brian Cowen announced his arrival at the top political table in 1992 when he used his warm-up speech ahead of Albert Reynolds to launch a blistering attack on their coalition partners, the Progressive Democrats.

“Should I say something about the PDs, well, if in doubt leave them out,” he said to rapturous applause.

Less remembered in that speech is Cowen’s attack on the “bumbling Mr Bruton” of the Fine Gael party, who he said was stumbling from crisis to crisis.

But Cowen, who had only enjoyed a modest profile up until that point, would forever be a household name thereafter given his comments.

Last weekend, Fianna Fáil held its Ard Fheis in Dublin’s RDS with Micheál Martin giving his only leader’s address as Taoiseach just ahead of him leaving that office, with Covid-19 denying him his chance for the past two years.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD at the Fianna Fail Ard Fheis in the RDS, Dublin. To some surprise, Norma Foley, the first-time TD and Education Minister was selected to give the all-important warm up speech.

Given her understated demeanour and style, she was not an obvious choice. But not for the first time in her career, she delivered

Coming off an important week, where she was seen to have been one of the big winners in the €11bn budget, particularly with the commitment to make all books for primary school children free from next September, Foley decided to let rip.

She unleashed a broadside at Sinn Féin, labelling the opposition "negative, spineless and baseless".

She said Sinn Féin "has no policies" and had "built a database to snoop on every Irish adult".

The Kerry native said the Government has worked "in the face of the most relentlessly negative, aggressive and cynical opposition our country has ever seen".

"Their entire strategy is based on trying to denigrate this country, and claiming that unless everything is done, nothing is done. They are wrong to do that. Nothing could be further from the truth. I despise that negative, spineless, and baseless opposition.

"It is now patently obvious opposition don’t have any policies, they have soundbites. And you can’t run a country on soundbites."

Foley said Sinn Féin operates "on the assumption that they won’t be challenged" and accused Mary Lou McDonald's party of being anti-business.

For the 2,000 people gathered at the RDS, Foley’s broadside against Sinn Féin did the trick and she certainly ended her week on a high.

Politics is as much about confidence and the confidence being shown by Foley both in terms of her budget negotiations and her Ard Fheis speech is in stark contrast to the more than shaky start to her term in office.

It is understood Foley was extremely tough in her budget negotiations and fought her corner fiercely, to some degree of annoyance of her colleagues.

However, perhaps that annoyance can perhaps be put down to a touch of jealousy given how much she was able to extract from Minister Michael McGrath.

Military-style operation

On the ground in Kerry, she runs a military-style operation which rarely gives an inch to her opponents and has a steeliness which some say borders on the uncharitable at times.

Foley is said to be an infrequent speaker at the Cabinet table, except for issues relating to education and Kerry.

She is not part of any clique and colleagues were unable to point to any noted ally either at Cabinet or within the wider parliamentary party. Unlike Mary Butler and Anne Rabbitte who formed a bond since being in the Dáil, Foley cuts a more isolated figure.

Not that she is aloof or rude, but more that she tends to keep herself to herself.

She has also had the constant backing of her Taoiseach, who is quite fond of telling people of his time as education minister some years ago.

He is, it is said, known to repeatedly tell Foley in front of others of what she needs do to ensure her agenda is delivered upon.

Some see it as being helpful, others are less charitable and see it as meddling.

Foley has taken some serious flack since becoming minister from botching the calculated grades on the Leaving Cert to the more recent debacle over school transport, but when the going does get tough, her response is to work ever harder.

Cabinet reshuffle

With the reshuffle pending, Foley is all but assured of remaining at Cabinet, but is less assured of remaining in her department.

History tells us that in reshuffles past, the incumbent at the Department of Education rarely if ever remains in place.

However, given any new minister will take about six months to bed in, Martin may feel that with Foley’s rocky start, moving her out of Marlborough Street is unwise and could decide to leave her be.

Whatever may come in the reshuffle, Foley has also hinted at her desire of at least being considered as a potential future leader of the party.

She left the door decidedly open at the prospects of a leadership tilt, when asked about it in recent weeks.

With a tricky boundary redraw pending ahead of the next General Election, such talk is premature and her first job is to ensure she holds her seat against a Sinn Féin and Healy Rae onslaught.

Whatever her ambitions, the question is does she have a viable base within the party to mount such a challenge if and when the time comes?

While some may baulk at the idea of her holding ambitions to lead, Foley is now a Cabinet minister of two and a half years’ standing and that fact alone puts her in the running.

She is a leading voice of the traditional wing of Fianna Fáil and her rural image may not be broad enough for the more cosmopolitan wing of the party who are desperate for a Dublin-based leader.

However probable or not such a bid for the leadership actually is, Foley has shown since coming to office that you underestimate her at your peril and that she is prepared to play tougher and harder than most to get what she wants, no matter who she upsets.

Critics have faded as her stock in the party has grown and she has proven herself to be worthy of her selection into Cabinet.