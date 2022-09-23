Alison O'Connor: Leo Varadkar making rookie mistakes as he feels pressure of the polls

As the title, Foundations for the Future, makes clear, its aim is to examine how the State could raise revenue in future years. Only this week, we were given the perfect example as to why Government needs this type of advice.
We had the long-awaited announcement of pension reforms, but no official word yet, and no idea of when we’ll know, on the amount of extra PRSI that will eventually be needed from workers to pay for these measures. The Government’s fear on this political hot potato issue is understandable. But tell that to younger Irish workers who will end paying the eventual bill. Our demographics paint a clear picture of where this is all going to end up.