Mick Clifford: Attempts to rewrite IRA history mock the many bereaved

From a relatively young age, John Crawley wanted to kill for Ireland. Of course that’s not how he would put it.

He wanted to fight for Ireland, to die for Ireland if necessary, but in the late 20th century the organisation he joined was committed to killing anybody whose death might advance the cause of a united Ireland.

Crawley, a former US marine and high-level IRA operative, has written a fascinating memoir entitled The Yank. Its publication coincides with a ramping up in Sinn Féin of attempts to whitewash the past. Deputy president Michelle O’Neill recently said that there “was no alternative” to Provo violence.

This inferred they had to protect their community, fight for equal rights, break the sectarian state. In reality, the rights obtained by feet on the street, and in defiance of state and unionist violence, had largely been won by 1975, when John Crawley set down the road to free the Sean Bean Bhocht from perfidious Albion.

By then, the Provos were at full throttle and the British military played into their hands by behaving with the brutality and stupidity that had served their interests elsewhere.

From the IRA’s perspective the following two decades were about bringing about the violent reunification of the island and imposing a socialist government until some future point when democratic elections would be permitted. We know this because the IRA repeated it ad nauseum during those years, particularly in the aftermath of trumpeted killings.

John Crawley certainly believed that. He grew up between the USA and Ireland and committed himself to the cause early on. “As hard as it may be for some to believe, sometimes people do what they consider to be the right thing, without first reflecting whether or not it will line their pockets, affect their pension or save their skin,” he writes.

John Crawley's marine training went well and a serious career could have been his lot but for the burning desire to free Ireland.

His marine training went well and a serious career could have been his lot but for the burning desire to free Ireland. He returned and joined up. Pretty quickly, the Provos knew they had stumbled on a serious operator.

Crawley’s well-written accounts of his various engagements read like a leftover script from a Jason Bourne movie. In his mind, he was part of the small band of men and women fighting against apathy and collaborators everywhere to take on the Brits.

There was, of course, a love interest, Sharon from Dublin, a wild and free-spirited cailin whom he loved but not as much as he loved his country.

“I had no moral compunction about killing an armed British soldier on Irish soil,” he writes. “I saw it as my duty to remove a British gunman from Irish politics.”

He doesn’t dwell on the roughly 400 IRA victims who were Catholic out of a total of 1,700 murders attributed to their organisation. The Provos claimed to be defending their community but killed more Catholics than any of the other armed actors.

When bombs went off, killing adults and children, it was “the IRA” that planted them, according to Crawley. Ownership of such outrages is attributed to some disembodied entity many miles removed from personal responsibility. Neither is there any mention of the ethnic cleansing that broke out now and again along the border, which was often initially denied by the Provos.

Crawley didn’t think much of Martin McGuinness, with whom he liaised on several occasions, most often in Dublin’s Botanic Gardens. If anything, he casts McGuinness as a bit of a buffoon and a clueless military strategist. One suspects the stingy portrayal has more to do with Crawley’s subsequent disillusionment with the Provo leader than any genuine observation.

Where the book excels is the recounting of the IRA’s attempts to import weapons. Crawley was sent to the USA to liaise with Whitey Bulger, the gangster who ruled south Boston. “I never trusted him and could never relax in his company,” Crawley writes of Bulger.

I was a soldier, but Whitey Bulger was a killer.

Maybe so, but lines blur when you’re making common cause with the likes of Bulger and Colonel Gaddafi.

Crawley was aboard the Valhalla which delivered seven tonnes of arms to Martin Ferris on the Marita Ann in the Porcupine Basin in 1984.

Our hero switched boats and the Marita Ann turned for home, but before they could make landfall in Kerry, the navy intercepted them. One of the sailors approached the apprehended Crawley.

“He jabbed me hard again with his rifle, a rifle that would never be pointed at the British Army or fired in the national defence. ‘Don’t move punk!’ he repeated in a thick Munster accent.”

And then, to top off the day, Ferris “who I later learned was the IRA officer in charge of the Irish side of the operation, began singing ‘Take It Down From the Mast’, a republican song from the Irish civil war.”

Crawley’s years in Portlaoise prison are well rendered as are his subsequent exploits when he was deployed to disable the UK’s electricity grid. Ultimately, he grew disillusioned with a peace that didn’t deliver the fourth green field.

“I finally concluded that Sinn Féin had become a cold house for republicans and it was never going to change”.

John Crawley: “I finally concluded that Sinn Féin had become a cold house for republicans and it was never going to change”.

It’s hard to blame him. He had dedicated his life to a fanatical enterprise to overthrow an elected government in the south and drive the Brits into the sea in the north, and then, over 20 years into the killing, the leaders say they’ve changed their minds.

The so-called Republican movement often dubiously compare their violence with that from earlier phases of the dispute between these islands, but one comparison is valid.

Read More Heroic death of Michael Collins: How the Cork Examiner reported his killing in 1922

In 1916, Pearse and Connolly decided after five days they could no longer morally justify needless death. In 1921, Collins signed a treaty largely because he knew he could not justify more killing that wouldn’t lead to any further freedoms.

And it took De Valera a few months of civil war to realise that there was no morality in prolonging a conflict that would change nothing but the body count.

In places, Crawley’s book reads as if the Shinners want to portray the past with cartoon heroes and villains. Overall, what leaps from the pages, however, is fanaticism, in which human life is degraded in pursuit of an unattainable goal.

Yet, the so-called Republican leadership was over 20 years arriving at the same conclusion, decades of untold suffering, loss and trauma, all for little more than what was on the table in the mid-seventies.

Then, after the ceasefire, for the guts of another two decades, the leadership tolerated elements engaging in base criminal activity, including grudge murders. Morally, that represents utter degradation, and we still don’t even know what happened with all the money.

Today, Sinn Féin look set fair to assume government both north and south of the border. They are entitled to their shot at the big time. They are not entitled to mock the dead, the bereaved, the traumatised by attempting to rewrite history.

In places, Crawley’s book reads as if the Shinners want to portray the past with cartoon heroes and villains. Overall, what leaps from the pages, however, is fanaticism, in which human life is degraded in pursuit of an unattainable goal.

Read More Book review: On Bloody Sunday is a powerful tribute to those who were murdered