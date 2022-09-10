Maeve Higgins: My eyes blur with tears as O'Toole's words chart the emotional evolution of our State

LAST year I was obsessed with the TikTok craze, summed up by the viral video “books that will make you SOB”. Certain books shot up the bestseller lists to the mystification of their authors and publishers until they traced the sales back to TikTok.

Young readers were making videos of themselves in tears at the end of particularly moving novels, weeping into the camera and sometimes flinging the book across the room because reading it hurt so much. The videos are funny and knowing and very much how I felt this summer.

I spent weeks in my childhood bedroom in Cobh, hiding from the heat with a book and experiencing the strangely enjoyable feeling of being overwhelmed by a story. Outside and unseen by me as the sun beat down, sea levels rose, storms grew more unpredictable, and confused native plants popped up early and died too soon.

I kept reading — much easier to be absorbed in a story than face the chaos of reality. I read Fintan O’Toole’s latest book, We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, published in paperback this month. I let someone else make sense of their experience, and in that way, I made some sense of my own.

The book opens in 1958, the year O’Toole was born. He uses that year to begin charting the country’s course through some of the most seismic decades in Irish history, spanning a time that the nation transformed itself in all the ways it’s possible to transform a people and a place; economically, culturally, spiritually, even geographically.

O’Toole is a reliable narrator, writing with a wry and humane sensibility and a deep curiosity about Ireland’s strange shapes. I am a writer too, and reading his personal story entwined with Irish history, I found myself doing a rough inventory of our experiences.

Migration changed us both, even though he stayed in Ireland and I left. For decades, he produced work for the same publication, The Irish Times, unthinkable today with the almost comical precarity of this industry. Until this book, he has taken care to remove himself from the story, whereas I am intentional about including myself.

1958 was the year my mother was born too. She is clever like him, engaged with and curious about how and why society works and does not work. My mother did not have the opportunity to make a living as a writer. There were myriad reasons for this, but men’s experiences and voices were valued far and above women’s in their generation. Some of the most difficult but edifying parts of the book to read are when he names this oppression.

O’Toole weaves the slow grind of indignities imposed on women in Ireland into a vast tapestry that illustrates almost outlandish horrors like the Kerry babies case, where a young mother was falsely accused by the gardaí of murdering two babies, and the X case, where a suicidal 14-year-old girl, pregnant by her rapist, was initially denied an abortion in the UK by the Irish High Court.

Writers are compelled to impose narrative, selecting images and smells and feelings and thrusting a structure onto a complex set of experiences. O’Toole’s life glances against historical moments and figures; his work and his gift are to see that and contextualise it, and he does so beautifully.

As a child, he encountered Archbishop McQuaid and Sean O’Riada, forks in the road of his journey with religion and music, and language. That road shifted direction beneath his feet again and again, with invisible but powerful forces; the market, modernity, mobility, working overtime in the background to massively influence his life.

On the introduction of free secondary school education in 1967, he writes, “This decision was, for me, much more revolutionary than any rising, it influenced my life more than any other political act.”

The chapter detailing his schooling under the Christian Brothers floored me. “The purpose of the Brothers was to provide a passage from one state to another. Their problem was that they could not imagine anything outside the inherited categories of the unruly bad boys and the angelic good boys.

And their notions of what it was to be respectable persons in the future to which we were heading were still utterly Victorian.

"They were stuck in the colonial antithesis of wild natives and civilized denizens of the mother country, an antithesis they had merely internalized, imagining themselves as missionaries from a mother country that was also Mother Church. They could not allow for the possibility of profound change in the way people might behave or in the make-up of social hierarchies.”

The results of this clash were terrible for children, there are many accounts of this dark time in Ireland now, but O’Toole combines his lived experience as a child under the Brothers’ often brutal tutelage with his learned insights into how such violence was normalised. He gives us a framework with which to understand what can seem like pure chaos, allowing us the dignity of comprehension.

Cries of pain and black-robed figures belonged together.

"Violence and twisted sexuality were the expressions of troubled confusion on the part of the Brothers — not because they had a monopoly on any of these things in a society where violence against children and sexual repression were the norm, but because they were themselves secretly and institutionally haunted by their failure to control them.”

Having your history, however partial, explained like this is what made my emotions swell up to viral TikTok levels. At times like that I put the book down in stunned silence, scribbling the words ‘what the fuck?’ in my notebook. Other times my eyes blurred up with tears of sadness, and I felt my heart beat faster with rage.

My mother and O’Toole’s generation are time travelers — as we all are by dint of making it through the day — but they have lived through decades of extraordinary change. They have been flung through time by forces so powerful and so omnipresent that they are difficult to name with the specificity needed — globalisation, misogyny, rapacious capitalism.

O’Toole’s work is to clarify and connect and understand our collective experience, to put manners on this chaos and answer the eternal and plaintive questions of how we got here and why we are like this. And what future are we creating, hurtling towards, and why?

Outside my room, outside the story on the pages of this book, there was a bigger one intricately connected to the one unfolding inside on the pages. Inside is the story of relentless progress, and outside is the havoc it has wreaked. In 1958, the fields were noisy with insects, but now they’re quiet. The seasons were predictable then, the rainfall reliable, but that’s all over now.

Is it too simple to say that as things get better they get worse? Certainly, the violence on the pages of this book; the violence of the State and the market, degraded us all, and the land and the sea, to the point that we are now in an extinction event of our own making.

This book is a document of our time, one man’s story of a people and a nation, just in time to see everything change again.