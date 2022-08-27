Paul Hosford: Public is right to take interest in what officials declare

When you were availing of the RAS, were you availing of it when you spoke in the Dáil when you called for increased funding?
I think what we have to put in context is the debate on the Housing Miscellaneous Bill in 2014. And that bill, I took the opportunity to speak on a range of issues — the Tenant Purchase Scheme, antisocial behaviour, domestic abuse.
Let’s stick to RAS. You were availing of RAS when you spoke in relation to the scheme in the Dáil.
At that time, I had two RAS schemes, yes.
Did you declare that income at the time?
At the time, I didn’t think I had to declare RAS on the members’ interest statement.
Leaving that aside, in the course of your speaking to the Dáil on this issue, did it occur to you that you should say ‘actually, I have an interest in this and this is my interest’?
Well, I don’t think to be frank I can leave it aside. Because if I felt that it was a conflict of interests, I would have declared it...
But you didn’t feel like it was a conflict of interests — speaking about the scheme while benefitting from it?
It is something that many have done. Michael Healy-Rae, whose members’ interest declaration shows various business and land interests, is consistent about declaring his material interests in debates.