Taoiseach plays down no confidence vote fears as Sinn Féin urges Independents to stop supporting 'bad Government'

The Taoiseach has dismissed any suggestion of an early election as his Government faces into an expected motion of no confidence next week.

Sinn Féin has indicated it will table a motion of no confidence in the coalition Government this morning, which would be voted on before the Dáil recess next week.

However, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett has indicated that his group is likely to table a no-confidence motion if Sinn Féin decides not to press ahead with it.

Parliamentary majority

It comes after Micheál Martin's coalition lost the parliamentary majority on Wednesday when Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh voted against the Government.

TD Joe McHugh: The Government lost its parliamentary majority on Wednesday when he voted against its mica bill.

Previously, Green TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, and Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry lost the whip, while Eoghan Murphy of Fine Gael resigned his seat, eroding the Government's majority.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald yesterday called on Independent TDs to stop supporting "a bad Government".

"The Government has now lost its majority. We've had two years now of what I would describe as disastrous Government in the areas of housing, in healthcare — we have moved from one fiasco to the next," she said.

She said the party will meet this morning to decide on whether to press ahead with the motion.

Support of Independents

It is expected that if a motion is called, a number of Independents who have previously voted with the Government would continue to provide support.

However, Ms McDonald called on this group to "please stop".

"This is a bad Government," she said.

We need now solutions for people, we need a change in direction. That is manifestly obvious and I'm sure it's obvious to them as well

"So I would ask them to think long and hard and to reflect on what people expect."

Last night both Galway East TD Sean Canney and Wexford TD Verona Murphy indicated that they would be speaking to their teams and supporters over the weekend ahead of the expected vote.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he intends to lead his party into the next election and is not concerned about going to the polls. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Asked about the possibility of a no-confidence vote, the Taoiseach said he intended to lead his party into the next election and, after 11 years at the helm of Fianna Fáil, is not concerned about going to the polls.

“It’s not unexpected that towards the end of the last week of this parliamentary session, they would put on a motion,” he said.

“Opposition parties tend to do that from time to time.

We have a good working majority. We welcome the opportunities that will present to us

“They don't like the fact that this has been a competent and a good Government. Look at how we've come through Covid-19, not just in terms of having one of the better performances globally in respect of totality.

“In terms of climate change, which this Government plans for more than any previous government in terms of the climate goals we've introduced and the direction we set in relation to active travel, energy efficiency, retrofitting, and so forth.

“Housing For All represents the most comprehensive suite of policies that have been invented by any political party in the country," Mr Martin said.