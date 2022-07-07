Suzanne Harrington: Eton's greatest mess, Boris Johnson has finally come unstuck

It’s like watching the next-door neighbours — the ones who recently built a big high wall around their house to keep everyone else out, but forgot to include a gate — having a brawl in the garden, overlooked by everyone else in the neighbourhood. There they are, the posh neighbours, rolling around on the lawn, all dignity gone. Pelting each other with cucumber sandwiches. From a safe distance, it’s comical. Everyone else is filming it for posterity, the way people film fights in pub car parks.

I’m writing this an hour after the BBC announced the only resignation anyone is interested in, despite the run-on House of Commons-headed paper. Tories have been carpooling their resignation letters in a rush to distance themselves from the Greased Piglet — David Cameron’s unaffectionate nickname for his fellow Etonian — who seemed determined to barricade himself in, like some gunless British Trump. Etonian entitlement at its finest coalesced so utterly with innate sociopathy to have created the kind of hybrid only Dynorod could dislodge.