Michael Moynihan: For Kingston's Cork the season ends as it began — in disappointment

Every game is a referendum in and of itself, of course, and today’s was no different. The ballot paper can be exhausting, if not exhaustive, with qualitative propositions stretching into the distance.

Munster v Leinster? Player or manager? Thurles or Croke Park?

Put your X on the box for team identity here, then. Galway came in looking to redeem themselves after a disappointing Leinster final; Cork entered the field trying to reestablish themselves as All-Ireland contenders.

Who topped the poll?

After the Wagnerian drama of the Munster final this was comic opera at times, particularly in the first half. Players fluffed frees and lost the flight of the ball, hooked shots wide and spilled possession.

Cork will have nightmares about their first half: they left 2-4 behind them in the first 10 minutes alone as their forwards sailed through the Galway defence. In comparison, Galway were a model of economy.

The westerners created one real goal chance in the opening half but scored two - Grealish’s speculative first-minute effort looping into the top corner, and Conor Whelan’s terrific solo effort, quarried out of a losing cause in the left corner on 26 minutes.

On 26 minutes it was 2-2 to 0-5: a Tailteann Cup scoreline, but Galway surged with three points on the bounce, an outrageous Whelan effort the pick of the bunch. In a first-half that simmered without sizzling that counted as a rich vein of form.

There’s an argument that Galway probably lost the first-half battle on almost every metric - Cork slashed through their rearguard and muzzled their attack for long stretches - except one. When the chances came they took them (and even when they didn’t, witness Grealish’s goal).

Late in the half that run of three consecutive points was cohesion beyond a Cork side whose shooting disintegrated almost totally. At the break the men in red had seven points on the board to Galway’s 2-6; we better retract that earlier crack about the Tailteann Cup.

To be fair the quality overall from both candidates picked up in the second half. Shane Kingston slashed through for a Cork goal early on but Galway maintained a three- or four-point cushion thanks to Whelan’s combativeness, the forward giving a master class in work rate and application. And accuracy, come to that.

In relative terms they scored with more ease than Cork, but a sudden flash of scores brought them within one; Galway stretched it to three again with the final quarter dawning and Joseph Cooney howitzered a point from his own half to make it four.

From then on they only needed to match Cork point for point, and they did, winning by one in the finish. Tight, but a deserved win.

Attention will be paid, understandably, to Cork’s finishing, but credit to Galway for their puck-out strategy, particularly in the second half: their ability to get points from their own restarts was a major plus, and Cork’s inability to shut them down an issue for the Munster side.

For Cork the season ends as it began, in disappointment. Some of those who came up the motorway on the team bus will hardly make that journey again; auditions begin soon enough in the local championship.

Galway will take positives from the game, but issues remain. They conceded far too many frees, for instance: if Cork had converted a reasonable percentage of those the game would have taken on a different dimension, and from this point onwards conversion rates among the contenders spike steeply upwards. Aaron Gillane and TJ Reid, for instance, don’t turn their noses up at opportunities to score from frees.

Another day for that, though. And another little referendum.