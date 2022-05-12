Michael Moynihan: They’re moving a few bus bays, not knocking the Arc de Triomphe

A former colleague here in Examiner Towers, now retired, once regaled us with one of his holiday highlights: the time he tried to drive around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. At rush hour.
The great monument is an eye-catching landmark for anyone driving in the French capital, and our man, accompanied in his car by the entire family, got into the flow of the traffic alright...
“But I couldn’t get out,” he said. “There were no rules, no law. Cars everywhere, zooming in and out. I was terrified.
“Eventually I just gave up. I parked the car and put on the hazard lights until a gendarme came along and steered us out of it.”
There are a few places around Cork which are reminiscent of the seething mass of metal soundtracked by car horns you see eddying around the Arc de Triomphe, but one particular favourite is the stretch of St Patrick’s Quay which leads up to the intersection of Bridge St and St Patrick’s Bridge itself.
If you spin along this couple of hundred metres behind the Metropole Hotel you’re treated to the full panoply of lunatic driving behaviour.
