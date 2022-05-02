Fogarty Forum: In pictures - 10  shades of Cody handshake

Captured having a word in Anthony Cunningham’s ear after Galway claimed a first Leinster SHC title in 2012, you could easily imagine him giving a well done but reminding him that Kilkenny might be down but not out. As it was to transpire two months later.
Cody’s most animated handshake probably came at the end of the drawn 2012 All-Ireland final when he was clearly irate about Barry Kelly’s decision to award Galway a free, which Joe Canning converted to force a replay. Cunningham and himself were at loggerheads during the game, Cody was still making his feelings known after the whistle.
Standing 6ft2in, when Cody is receiving the congratulations of his fallen counterpart it can often appear as if he’s consoling. Accompanying the handshake with an arm around the shoulder, Cody appeared to be offering condolences to Davy Fitzgerald after the 2008 All-Ireland final.
Cody and O’Shea were all smiles at the end of the drawn 2014 All-Ireland final largely because John O’Dwyer’s last gasp free sailed wide. The decision to award Tipperary a free had infuriated Cody as he infamously elaborated about after the replay win.
Whatever it is about Anthonys, Daly also had a run-in or two with Cody on the sideline during spells with Clare and Dublin. Often, he was the one looking to compliment Cody but after the 2014 Leinster semi-final replay he was receiving the well wishes.
Given his excellent replay record, it’s not rare to see Cody break out in a smile after a draw but you’d swear he and Limerick manager TJ Ryan were on the same side such was the levity between the pair at the end of the rain-hit 2014 All-Ireland semi-final.
Fourteen points separated Tipperary and Kilkenny in the 2019 All-Ireland final but the margin, possibly not the result was coloured by Richie Hogan’s first-half sending off. Tried as Liam Sheedy might to commiserate with Cody, it didn’t appear he was interested in the platitudes.
The photograph of Cody and Wexford boss John Conran at the conclusion of the 2004 Leinster semi-final didn’t tell as much as that of Cody’s exchange with Model County veteran Adrian Fenlon. A minute or two earlier, Cody had slumped to his knees behind the Davin Stand End goal as Micheál Jacob blocked down Peter Barry who had gathered Fenlon’s sideline and raised the green flag that sunk Kilkenny.
Cody was long advocating mask-wearing before it became advisory. Losing a second successive All-Ireland semi-final last year would have hurt hard especially after extra-time. Face covered, his disappointment was concealed as he touched knuckles with Kieran Kingston.