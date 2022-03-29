Elaine Loughlin: Has Varadkar lost his sense of direction amid sliding support? 

Others appear baffled by the move, with one person stating that such “a fundamental overhaul of the tax system” probably should have been teased out within the party before being publicly aired.
After being confined to isolation with Covid last week, the Taoiseach is expected to be back in the Chamber this week for Leaders' Questions. Later in the day, Sinn Féin has a motion on services for children with disabilities, while Justice Minister Helen McEntee is due to take questions from 6.45pm.
The environment and climate action committee has a timely discussion on energy challenges with representatives from the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.
A number of members of Government including the Taoiseach have already suggested that our neutral stance must be re-examined in light of the Russian attack on Ukraine. In this context, Solidarity-PBP, who believe our neutrality should be maintained, have put forward the 39th Amendment of the Constitution (Neutrality) Bill 2022.
Children’s Minister Roderic O'Gorman will provide an update to the Dáil on the Government's response to the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis. In the upper House, Fine Gael senators have put forward a motion on Ukraine.
It’s a busy day in the committee rooms, minister of state Thomas Byrne will brief the committee on European affairs on last week's European Council meeting which discussed the response to the war in Ukraine. The joint committee on finance and public expenditure will hear from Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf.
Meanwhile, cybersecurity and possible hybrid threats following the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be discussed at the transport and communications committee.
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue recently announced a scheme to encourage farmers to plant tillage to address predicted grain shortages later in the year. He is expected to get a grilling on the measures when he takes questions in the Dáil from 10.30am. The recently published women's health action plan will be discussed by TDs in the afternoon.
The committee on gender equality will discuss the recommendations of the Citizens' Assembly on Gender Equality regarding domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence with the Rape Crisis Network Ireland, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, and Women's Aid. Finally, the Public Accounts Committee has representatives from An Garda Síochána before it.
April 1: ‘Britain and France give warning to Germany’ was the headline in the Cork Examiner, which detailed how prime minister Neville Chamberlain had “dropped something of a bombshell” when he announced a Franco-British pledge to lend “all their support in their power” to guarantee Poland’s territorial integrity. While Hitler had yet to respond to the development he was understood to be “furious”.