Irish politicians to visit Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Moldova

The cross-party group will meet political representatives and hope to visit refugee camps along the border
Irish politicians to visit Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Moldova

Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs vice-chair Brendan Howlin: 'I think it will be a quite harrowing trip.' Picture: Damien Storan

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 16:00
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

A cross-party group of politicians will travel to visit refugees on the Ukrainian border next week as part of a fact-finding mission.

A delegation from the Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs will visit Romania and Moldova, two countries that have taken in tens of thousands of people fleeing from Ukraine.

The group, led by committee chair Joe McHugh, will engage in high-level meetings with political representatives and hope to visit refugee camps along the border. 

It is expected that a second trip to Georgia will take place at a later date.

"Over time, we are going to be dealing with a considerable number of refugees," said Fine Gael TD Mr McHugh.

We hope to develop an understanding of the humanitarian pressures and to see if there are any learnings we can bring back." 

Vice-chair Brendan Howlin and Sinn Féin TD John Brady will also travel on what is expected to be a five-day itinerary.

"We have been taking lots of evidence from what you might call frontline states, the ambassadors of Moldova and Slovakia, we had Poland, Georgia, and others in over the last number of weeks," said Mr Howlin.

"I think it will be a quite harrowing trip." 

Mr Howlin highlighted the fact that more and more Ukrainian people will be arriving via ferry into Rosslare in the coming weeks and called on the Government to carry out the necessary checks and paperwork onboard before refugees arrive.

"If they actually put a cross-departmental team on the vessel, you could have all the registration work, Covid testing, and all that sort of stuff done before the vessel arrives because it's an 18-hour crossing," he said.

The Labour TD said the trip would also include discussion on how both Moldova and Romania will progress their EU membership bids.

Read More

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Only face-to-face talks with Vladimir Putin can end war

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Judges to be given new powers to set minimum sentences for 'heinous' crimes
CC DAVID CULLINANE 23 HSE consultants earned more than €400k in 2020
SDLP Spring Conference - Bellaghy Opposition option ‘on the table’ for SDLP after NI election 
#UkraineRefugeesIrish visitPlace: RomaniaPlace: Moldova
<p>UUP leader Doug Beattie’s constituency office was attacked hours after he announced that his party was withdrawing from participating in loyalist rallies against the Northern Ireland Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Beattie’s office vandalised after UUP leader condemns anti-protocol rallies

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 4
  • 5
  • 27
  • 36
  • 45
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices