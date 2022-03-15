Elaine Loughlin: A century after independence, we still carry so much shame

A cynic might suggest that for too long the State has relied on the fact that parents and guardians are already too thinly stretched and too worn out to take on yet another fight for what should be a given.
Pro and anti-Treaty politicians used St Patrick's Day to hold meetings across the country. Reporting on the speech given by Michael Collins in Skibbereen, The Cork Examiner stated that he remembered the previous year when "the hangman was busy and very few of his audience expected to be there that day. He himself certainly did not expect it, and they did not expect to see their friends — the Black and Tans and the British soldiers — sailing away."
With war raging in Europe, Taoiseach Éamon de Valera made a St Patrick's Day broadcast warning the nation to gird itself to face "hardship, stern discipline and sacrifice" and called on every man of military age to offer himself for service.
Jack Lynch travelled to the White House where he met with President Richard Nixon. "Apart from the military bands, marching units and artillery salute, the 73 girl choir of the capital city's St Patrick's Academy was on hand to serenade Mr and Mrs Lynch and Mr Nixon and his wife," The reported. The performance included a rendition of 'When Irish Eyes are Smiling'.
Under the headline 'Is Feidir Linn', it was reported that there had been speculation that Barack Obama might scrap the St Patrick's Day White House events but the opposite turned out to be the case when he met then Taoiseach Brian Cowen. Then political correspondent Paul O'Brien wrote: "The two have a lot in common. They're both young men facing huge challenges and have problems with bankers. But Obama preferred to dwell on another bond they shared - their Offaly roots."
The Dáil is on recess this week and it will be especially quiet as ministers jet off across the globe for St Patrick's events. This year a promotional programme of 33 high-level visits abroad has been organised including:
Taoiseach Micheál Martin will spend five days in Washington, including a meeting in the Oval Office with President Joe Biden and the annual shamrock ceremony in the White House.
Ministers Eamon Ryan and Roderic O'Gorman are travelling to New York. Michael McGrath flies to San Francisco before travelling to Vancouver in Canada and Charlie McConalogue will also be in Canada. Norma Foley is in Boston; Helen McEntee is due to visit Savannah and Stephen Donnelly has been sent to Austin.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar left Ireland last week as part of his trip to Colombia and Chile. Catherine Martin will fly the Irish flag in Argentina and Colm Brophy is in Mexico.
Paschal Donohoe is travelling to the Netherlands as well as London. Pippa Hackett is taking part in events in Greece; Thomas Byrne is in Italy; Damien English is in Sweden and Sean Fleming will do a tour of the north of England and Scotland.
Anne Rabbitte will visit UN camps on the Romanian border with Ukraine and Josepha Madigan is in Slovenia.
Darragh O'Brien is due to attend an Expo in the UAE, while Robert Troy is visiting India.
Colm Burke is representing the country in Japan and South Korea. Hildegarde Naughton has the longest distance to travel as she visits Australia and New Zealand.
Simon Coveney will remain on call here and will attend engagements on the island of Ireland.
The Irish tricolour was first flown publicly in Waterford City in March 1848 when Thomas Francis Meagher, a Young Ireland leader unfurled it from the Wolfe Tone Confederate Club.
Meagher strongly believed in encouraging Irish Catholics and Protestants to join forces in the fight for independence. In February 1848, he made a famous speech, where he said: “What strength have I to beat my way towards that bold headland, upon which I have sworn to plant the flag I have rescued from the wreck?”
