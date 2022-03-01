Maeve Higgins: New Yorkers unite to protest invasion of Ukraine

There are enough Ukrainians living in New York City to make up a small city of their own, over 150,000 of them. But they are not on their own; they're here amongst the other 8m New Yorkers who call this city home, all of us working, living, and loving, if not together, in tandem.

Nowhere was this solidarity more evident than in a bright and cold Times Square on Saturday afternoon. Spanish-speaking women dressed as Disney characters murmured their sympathies to Katya Bilonog, a US citizen born in Kyiv, Ukraine. Tears jumped to her eyes as she explained the photo she was holding.

Under the words "Help My Family — Stop Killing Us Now!" smiled an elegant elderly woman — Katya's 86 year old grandmother, Nina. Nina was recovering from Covid and did not make it out of the city before the bombing started. She is now with family friends in a bomb shelter, and her granddaughter says:

They're terrified for their lives, every day they don't know if death is imminent, they are just hoping to make it until Monday.

On the corner of 7th Avenue and 46th St, a cluster of blue and yellow umbrellas over hot dog stands exactly match the colors of the Ukrainian flag held by members of NY4HK or New Yorkers supporting Hong Kong. They are a volunteer group formed in 2014 to support the Hong Kong democratic movement. A woman named Ava from Hong Kong told me, "It's very sad; I'm frustrated and angry and feel very sad for the people of Ukraine."

She sees a clear line between what China did there and Russia is doing in Ukraine. Ava urges resistance.

"We are one. We have to fight as one against dictators."

'I feel helplessness and shame,' says 29-year-old Daria Cordova whose mother is Russian, and whose father is Ukrainian. Picture: Maeve Higgins

Does this invasion bring back memories of what happened in Hong Kong?

"It never ended. It's still going on. So, I cannot bear seeing Ukraine like this."

Fedor Korotkov and Elle Kozlitima cannot bear the situation either. They are a young Russian couple bundled up in winter coats, chanting anti-war slogans in Russian through their masks. Fedor is angry at what is being done in his name:

We are protesting everything Putin is doing. We were born in Russia, but we are not supporting this in any sense. It's embarrassing, and it's crazy.

They see themselves as lucky to be able to protest. Elle points out that their peers back in Russia do not have the same freedom:

"I think it's really hard, people are very scared," she says. I'm pretty sure the majority of people do not support this war, but they are afraid to go and protest because you can be jailed or you can have future problems; people are just terrorised."

As with many Russians, Elle has family and friends in Ukraine.

"They are trying to keep low and get to the border. They are trying to do their best to survive and hoping that someone will send more help to the Ukrainians so that this nightmare can stop."

Vladimir Putin began this invasion last Thursday, but the shock at the sudden brutality and the far reach of the aggression — all the way to the capital city of Kyiv — is palpable here.

"I mean, can you imagine your country killing people? Can you imagine if the US just bombed Mexico City? I mean, you will be like, what? What is going on there? It doesn't make any sense. Slavic people, killing other Slavic people. It's insane."

Protestors in New York voicing their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Maeve Higgins

Daria Cordova is a 29-year-old Russian citizen working in the tech industry here in the city.

Her mother is Russian; her father is Ukrainian. I meet her on her way to join her Ukrainian friends, clutching a sign reading "Stop The War."

She is distraught. On top of her fears about the bloodshed caused by the war, she sees broader implications for what it means to be Russian.

"Now all the world is thinking that Russians are some fucking monsters and murderers. All people will think that, you know, I supported this war. But no, I feel helplessness and shame."

Igor Kotsiuva is standing with two friends and is clear on his reasons for being there: "I'm here protesting Putin and Russian aggression. I'm here for Ukrainian freedom because I'm a Ukrainian citizen.

I support the will of Ukrainians to be a part of a free Europe.

His friends, Alexander Villalovos and Brandon Kennedy, are both American. Brandon explains why they've shown up on this freezing day.

"We are here to support him, but even if he weren't here, I would be here anyway to support the Ukrainian people. All they want is to live in peace and independence. They should have the right to determine their own future and not be imposed on by some dictator in another country in a completely unprovoked war."

These three New Yorkers have shown up for others before, not just Ukrainians.

"We show up for Black Lives Matter and Gay Pride; we support people who want to live in freedom."

Igor is worried about his family in Ukraine.

The Times Square protest in New York City last Saturday drew people from a diverse range of nationalities, all sharing a powerful message about the invasion. Picture: Maeve Higgins

"It is heartbreaking for me to see what is happening; my in-laws were in a bomb shelter; they were frightened, terrified. A couple of years ago, I was living back there. The only thing I can do now is to stand here, share on social media, and gather money to send to NGOs to distribute to those who need it."

I ask what he wants the US government to do, and he says since he is not a US citizen, it is not his place to say.

Instead, he believes American citizens need to pressure their government to help Ukraine. Like other Ukrainians I spoke to, Igor follows the news, keeps in touch with his friends and relatives back home, and tries to distract himself with work. He is also glad to be here at the center of the biggest city in America, among a sea of people who care about him and his country.

"I'm happy to see solidarity from Americans, and other countries, really all around the world. I'm energised and happy to see a lot of people here, to stand up against this Russian aggression."