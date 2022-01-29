Daniel McConnell: Inquiry into the handling of the pandemic can’t pull its punches

The Taoiseach and his ministers trot out the line that of course mistakes were made during the pandemic but that any inquiry should not be a witch hunt.
- An assessment of Government decision making between March 2020 and January 2022;
- An assessment of the National Public Health Emergency Team and other advisory groups;
- An assessment of the civil and public service during the pandemic;
- An economic impact assessment of the pandemic;
- A societal study on vulnerable groups during the pandemic including the elderly, children, and the lonely, including examining the role of the media;
- A comparative analysis with other countries as to their approach on lockdowns, hospital management, and the use of Covid-19 restrictions.
The decision to use the Nphet model rather than the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG), which is the body that handles weather and other emergencies and draws from many departments and agencies, is a critical one.